Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 said motorists should be aware of upcoming traffic pattern changes along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township.
It is part of the ongoing $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project.
On Thursday and Friday, crews will be painting lines in the currently closed lanes in preparation for the upcoming lane switches.
Then, on Monday, Tuesday and next Wednesday, there will be night work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as crews begin to switch the traffic lanes. Additional line painting and moving signal heads will also occur.
Motorists may experience delays. PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the work is weather dependent.
The entire project is still estimated for completion by the end of next year.