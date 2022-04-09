Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 plans line painting and other work come Tuesday along Indian Springs Road and Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township.
A spokeswoman for District 10 said crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant will paint lines and move signal heads near the entrance to Walmart along Oakland Avenue and on Indian Springs Road.
She said flaggers will direct traffic as needed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should expect delays.
The work is weather dependent and is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project, which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286.
Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements. PennDOT expects completion by December 2023.