The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced crews will be doing line painting on Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in White Township between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said motorists can expect shifting lanes and flaggers directing traffic on Oakland Avenue between the U.S. Route 422 interchange and the juncture at Rustic Lodge.
Crews also will be doing line painting on Indian Springs Road from the Hampton Inn through Treese Avenue.
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC will conduct the operations as part of the ongoing $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286.
Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
Motorists can check conditions on Route 286 and other major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.