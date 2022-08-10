The competition for Armstrong Township’s lone liquor license continues between two establishments along U.S. Route 422 east of Shelocta and some eight miles west of downtown Indiana.

Road Side Shelocta LLC seeks to bring the license of the long-closed Valley Inn from Clarksburg, Young Township, to its pizza restaurant, while Croton Holding Co., doing business as Par Mar Stores, seeks to bring the license of the now-closed Grapevine Restaurant in Coral, Center Township, to its convenience store.