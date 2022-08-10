The competition for Armstrong Township’s lone liquor license continues between two establishments along U.S. Route 422 east of Shelocta and some eight miles west of downtown Indiana.
Road Side Shelocta LLC seeks to bring the license of the long-closed Valley Inn from Clarksburg, Young Township, to its pizza restaurant, while Croton Holding Co., doing business as Par Mar Stores, seeks to bring the license of the now-closed Grapevine Restaurant in Coral, Center Township, to its convenience store.
“We’ve already been inspected by the (Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board),” Road Side Pizza franchise owner Kevin Rupert said Tuesday.
“I’m not aware of other locations seeking a license,” said Bob Monahan, general counsel for Croton Holding Co. of Pittsburgh, which purchased Marietta, Ohio-based Par Mar Oil Co. in 2016 and rebranded its western Pennsylvania retail facilities under the Par Mar Stores brand.
With the PLCB receiving certification of election results for four municipalities that voted to go “wet” in the spring primary, including Armstrong Township, the application process can officially begin.
“We expect to begin accepting license transfer applications for those newly wet municipalities within the next two weeks,” said PLCB spokesman Shawn M. Kelly, during a recent interview.
“Counties are required to submit certified election results to the PLCB,” Kelly said. “There were five municipalities that voted on what are called local option elections in May.” They included:
• Armstrong Township, population 2,998, where the vote was 520 yes, 238 no.
• Harrisville Borough, population 897, some 60 miles northwest of Armstrong Township in Butler County, where the vote was 121 yes, 80 no.
• Bradford Township, population 3,034, 77 miles northeast of Armstrong Township in Clearfield County, where the vote was 474 yes, 392 no.
• Leroy Township, population 718, 206 miles northeast of Armstrong Township in Bradford County, where the vote was 106 yes, 56 no.
One municipality voted to stay dry, Shanksville Borough, population 237, 66.5 miles southeast of Armstrong Township in Somerset County, where the vote was 45 against going “wet,” 41 in favor.
In all those cases, the population is near or below a limit set by the PLCB, whereby some license applications can be considered by the state board without requiring municipal approval.
Kelly said that quota now is one license for every 3,000 inhabitants, though that’s changed over the years.
Rupert and employees at his store campaigned to get the wet-dry question on the Armstrong Township May ballot, for what would be the only license that would be allowed by the PLCB without the local municipal government being a part of the process.
Par Mar previously had a sign up in the window at its Armstrong Township location signifying that it was applying for a license, but removed it.
“At the time we were told it was a dry town,” Monahan said. “This is a new application, so we needed a new placard.”
The placard listed Brian F. Waugh as president of Par Mar Stores, with its corporate headquarters in Marietta.
Regionally, Par Mar owns BP stations in Armstrong Township (listed as Indiana), Saltsburg, Bradenville, Nanty Glo, Greensburg, Herminie, Saxonburg and Somerset, an unbranded gas station in Ford City, and food stores including an Arby’s in Sarver, just over the Butler County line from Freeport, Armstrong County.
Par Mar originally proposed moving a license to Saltsburg, but then withdrew that proposal and went with Armstrong Township. Saltsburg officials were reluctant about having what would be a fifth license within that borough of 780 residents.
Monahan said his company is still considering what to do with its Saltsburg convenience store, something also reported recently by borough officials there, though apparently it will not be selling beer.
Rupert’s store is preparing a walk-in beer cave.
“We’re just waiting on paperwork,” the Road Side Pizza owner said. “Everything was good here.”
On the PLCB website, one finds reference to Road Side Pizza’s application, but not that of Par Mar Stores.
As for the establishments whose licenses are in play, the Valley Inn was reportedly abandoned for at least five years before it was gutted in a September 2020 fire, while the Grapevine Restaurant closed permanently in December 2020.
Nicole M. Latore still is listed as licensee for The Grapevine Restaurant/Lounge, which closed permanently in December 2020. The PLCB said she is holding that restaurant license in safekeeping.
However, a phone number listed for Latore on the PLCB website rings to a wrong number.