The names of 513 Vietnam veterans will be read during the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory 2022 Induction Ceremony on the East Knoll in Washington, D.C.
The event, at 10 a.m. Saturday, also will be livestreamed on the VVMF Facebook page and website.
Thirty-five Pennsylvania veterans who suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, post-traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses as a result of their service will be among those so remembered, including Perry Monroe Anderson, U.S. Marine Corps, Homer City, born April 15, 1941, died Nov. 13, 2012.
Anderson’s sister, Edith Cribbs, is coming from Niagara Falls, N.Y., for the weekend’s events in Washington and in Arlington, Va.
She said her brother died in 2015 of Agent Orange.
According to an obituary in The Indiana Gazette, Anderson was in the Marine Corps for 15 years, receiving three Purple Hearts during his service.
Others from nearby areas being honored include:
• John Jenks Dowling Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, Ford City, born March 14, 1938, died Nov. 17, 2020.
• Stanley Anthony Jarvis, U.S. Army, Northern Cambria, born Feb. 5, 1946, died Dec. 31, 2018.
• Donald M. Penzera, U.S. Marine Corps, Greensburg, born Sept. 16, 1949, died May 28, 2006.
• Floyd Leon Serbanjak, U.S. Army, Herminie, born June 11, 1950, died May 30, 1974.
• James Perry Sumner, U.S. Marine Corps, Greensburg, born Nov. 30, 1944, died June 3, 2021.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight,” VVMF President Jim Knotts said. “Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans.”
Events Friday and Saturday are part of an extended observance of the 40th anniversary of the building and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It was erected as a visual proof of a promise made to never forget those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War.
On Friday, there will be a full reading for the first time of the more than 5,000 In Memory honorees inducted between 1993 and 2021. A dinner also is planned.
The plaque that honors these veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004.
It reads: “In memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.”