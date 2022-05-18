The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Berkshire Hathaway Energy recently awarded 20 grants, totaling $41,000, to 20 different local environmental organizations in 13 counties across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as part of their 2022 Watershed Mini Grant Program.
Specific amounts given were not released. Local recipients include:
• Aultman Watershed Association for Restoring the Environment
• Blacklick Creek Watershed Association
• Conemaugh Valley Conservancy
• Evergreen Conservancy
• Loyalhanna Watershed Association
For years, financial support for the Watershed Mini Grant Program was provided through the generosity of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, which awarded a total of $433,475 to 130 organizations between 2005 to 2019. The company that bought Dominion Energy’s interstate natural gas and storage business in 2021, BHE GT&S, is continuing the 17-year philanthropic legacy of supporting local watersheds through this grant program.
The grant program aids the region’s watershed groups with awards that cover program expenses in three areas: water quality monitoring, watershed restoration, and organizational promotion and outreach.
This spring, other grants were awarded to the following organizations:
• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania
• Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited
• French Creek Valley Conservancy
• Genesee Headwaters Watershed Association
• Independence Conservancy
• Seneca Chapter of Trout Unlimited
• Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
• Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited
• Westmoreland Historical Society
Don Houser, director for external affairs for BHE GT&S’ northeast region, says he is pleased to continue the philanthropic efforts that help improve local rivers and streams.
“It’s an absolute privilege to support these organizations as they complete meaningful conservation work in our communities. BHE GT&S has been inspired by the commitment showcased by the mini-grant recipients and congratulate this year’s organizations for their outstanding work and commitment to water quality,” he adds.
Jenifer Christman, vice president of watershed conservation for WPC, says this funding source is vital to local communities. “The Conservancy thanks the BHE GT&S for continuing this commitment to assist small local watershed organizations in our region with projects to directly benefit and improve water quality in their communities,” she says. The Conservancy and BHE GT&S will begin accepting applications for the 2023 Watershed Mini Grant Program this fall.