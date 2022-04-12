A company with its headquarters on Long Island, N.Y., is the new owner of Indiana Mall.
“The closing has gone through,” Indiana Mall Manager Sherry Renosky confirmed Monday, saying the new owner is Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, just east of New York City’s borough of Queens.
Kohan has not released any statement regarding the purchase, which came in a recent auction where a $6.75 million bid was received and a purchase price of $6,901,875 reported.
Also, a record of the change in ownership could not be found on the website of the Indiana County Office of Recorder of Deeds and Register of Wills, where a sale would have to be registered.
However, Renosky said all the mall tenants have been told about the sale, and that she would remain manager.
“My understanding is they do plan on keeping it retail and adding some new stores to the mall,” said Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
The 43-year-old mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84-acre lot along Oakland Avenue in White Township, was sold by Starwood Property Trust in a 48-hour Ten-X online auction where bidding opened on Feb. 28 at $850,000.
Online auctioneer Mark Buleziuk touted an “excellent opportunity to acquire a well-located regional asset with significant redevelopment potential well-below replacement cost.”
Since April 2013, in conjunction with Starwood Capital, Connecticut-based Starwood Property Trust has owned LNR Property LLC and subsidiary LNR Partners LLC, based in Miami, Fla., the largest special servicer in the U.S.
In turn, LNR was a special servicer for the bondholders in the Indiana Mall.
In December 2020, LNR assumed ownership of the mall, though Zamias Services Inc. continued through the recent transaction to manage the property, built in 1979 by Johnstown-based developer George D. Zamias.
Indiana Mall was still listed as a Zamias-managed property on its website, which also lists the former Giant Eagle Express building at 435 S. Seventh St., on the other side of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus from Indiana Mall.
Kohan has multiple retail outlets, including six other malls in Pennsylvania.
They are Clearview Mall near Butler, Colonial Park Mall in the Harrisburg area, Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale, Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Washington Crown Center near Washington and Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre.
Montgomery Mall is one of Kohan’s recent acquisitions, announced on Dec. 1.
It is described as “a super-regional, two-level, indoor shopping center located conveniently at the intersection of routes 309 and 202 in North Wales,” with four anchors including JCPenney, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Wegmans as well as a food court and array of shopping, service, and entertainment options.