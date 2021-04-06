A long-vacant house and shed along Washington Street brought several neighbors to Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council meeting.
“It is getting close to spilling over into our yard,” Bob Santos told council.
He urged borough officials to “make every effort possible to track down the owner of the property” at 278 Washington St. He said the house and shed there were blighted and have continually degraded for the past 15 years.
Councilwoman Sara Stewart said she was concerned for that property, as well as another she described as also being derelict and “maybe owned by the same person” as the house at 278 Washington St.
“I would appreciate followup on this,” Stewart said. “It is getting increasingly dangerous.”
Another neighbor, Erick Lauber, referred to pictures he had sent earlier in the week to borough Manager C. Michael Foote about the property.
“The shed is caving in completely,” Lauber said. “It is bringing down the values, but it is also a safety problem.”
He said dead trees are falling toward his garage and his driveway.
Lauber said he saw a woman who owned that property “17 years ago” but never saw her since.
“You can see it deteriorating every day,” said Zach Karcher, who expressed concern about debris falling into his yard where three small children play.
“The wall is definitely moving on this shed,” Karcher told council. “I have found pieces of glass in that corner.”
Karcher also said his father expressed concern when he moved into his home near that property.
Armania Gazda lives within two blocks of the 278 Washington St., address, but she brought a different concern to council, about “nobody stopping for the bus” that comes each day to take three of her five children to school.
“I’ve stood in front of traffic to try to get them to stop for the bus,” Gazda said. She also said she’s talked to Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana Area School District officials and the bus company contracted by the district, as well as state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s constituent office.
Can she get license plates for passing vehicles?
“We’re too busy trying to keep our children from getting hurt,” Gazda said. “A study for the street would be appreciated.”
And the problem doesn’t go away with the end of the usual school year. Gazda said her children are involved in a summer program.