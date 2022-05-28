Indiana’s Dick Vitale can still hear the despondent cries of his mother 78 years later.
“I was in the kitchen. I remember it like it was 10 minutes ago … hearing my mother cry out,” he said. “It was just horrible to hear her cry out.”
Just moments prior, his mother watched as the mail carrier approached their home and handed her a telegram.
“She knew about those telegrams,” Vitale said. “As soon as she saw that telegram, she knew what was going on.”
The telegram was the primary means of notifying families that their loved one has been killed in action during World War II. In this case, the Vitale family was being notified of 2nd Lt. Thomas Edward Vitale’s death. He was 22 years old and a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Dick Vitale, now 89, was only 12 years old at the time of his brother’s death. He was the youngest of 10 children (five boys and five girls) living in Meyersdale in Somerset County, born to Italian immigrant parents. Hearing the news that his older brother Thomas was not returning home was devastating.
“There was a picture of Thomas in our living room. It was my favorite,” Dick said while cradling a different military portrait of his brother. “He’s dressed in his pilot uniform, the sheepskin wool/leather jacket and he has goggles on. He’s looking skyward. Sometimes, as a kid, I would just sit and look at that picture. I was enthralled with it.
“I wish I still had that picture.”
Thomas Edward Vitale graduated from Meyerdale High School in 1939 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. He later went through aviator training and instantly became a commissioned second lieutenant and pilot of a P-38 Lightning.
“He always wanted to fly,” Dick Vitale said of his late brother. “He always knew he wanted to fly. I guess pilots are just born to fly.”
Upon completing his aviator training, the military wanted to keep Thomas Vitale stateside to train other pilots. Thomas, who suffered from what Dick called “bad asthma,” had other plans.
“He insisted on going overseas and fighting,” he said.
As a pilot of a P-38, the risk of being shot down was extremely high as they routinely escorted B-17s and other bombers during missions into active battle zones. P-38s were unofficially called “Widowmakers” by those who flew them.
According to a letter from the U.S. War Department that was printed in the June 21, 1945, edition of the Meyersdale Republican, Thomas Vitale “was the pilot and sole occupant of a P-38 (Lightning) aircraft which failed to return from a bomber escort mission to Vienna, Austria, 16 June 1944. His aircraft was last seen as it broke formation and went down in a dive during an attack by enemy aircraft near Lake Balaton, Hungary.”
Thomas Vitale had been considered missing in action for one year before the military declared him deceased.
“Since your son, Second Lieutenant Thomas E. Vitale … was reported missing in action 16 June 1944, the War Department has entertained the hope that he survived, and that information would be revealed dispelling the uncertainty surrounding his absence. However, as in many cases, the conditions of warfare deny us such information,” the letter states.
Thomas Vitale’s remains were returned to the U.S. and interred at a cemetery in Meyersdale.
“That just brought back the pain all over again for my mother. I was in high school by that time,” Dick Vitale said. “For years and years and years and years … if anyone mentioned Thomas’ name, my mother would break into tears.”
Soon after learning of Thomas Vitale’s death, the family went to visit relatives in Baltimore to boost Mrs. Vitale’s spirits.
“She went into a very, very serious depression,” Dick Vitale said. “She wouldn’t even get out of bed. Many people thought we were going to lose her, it was so bad. I was just a little kid. I was scared to death.”
Dick said Japan surrendered to the U.S. while the Vitales were in Baltimore, which brought some relief to the family since he still had two other brothers serving in the military.
But when it came time for Dick to decide what he wanted to do with his life, he and a few friends contemplated joining the U.S. Navy. It was 1950 and the Korean War was just getting started.
“Mom and Dad got together and decided enough Vitales had died for their country,” he said. “I was told I was going to college.”
Dick Vitale didn’t join the U.S. Navy. Instead, he attended Indiana State Teachers College — now known as Indiana University of Pennsylvania — and earned a degree in education. He taught high school art classes for nearly 40 years in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
“I moved to Indiana in 1950 and never left,” he said.
This weekend, Dick Vitale will be thinking about his late brother, Thomas Vitale, and the ultimate sacrifice he made for his country during World War II.
“It was a necessary war,” he said. “The Nazis were so very evil. They needed to be stopped.
“Thomas helped to do that.”