BLACK LICK — Helen Olechovski said the time would come and she would know.
The clock tolled Wednesday for the secretary and treasurer of the Burrell Township municipal office, where she has served three decades as the first line of contact for those doing business with the township.
Olechovski served notice that she would conclude her service to the township on Sept. 30, after 31 years on the job.
“I always said I’d know when the time came,” Olechovski told the Gazette. The 2016 death of her husband, Floyd Hill, a former member of the township board of supervisors, was one sign. Having a big house that suddenly was too big — that was another.
Olechovski tendered a retirement notice heavy on the personal recognition and affection for what has amounted to a family for her since 1989. Thanks were due to the township board of supervisors, Larry Henry, Dan Shacreaw and John Shields. To the road workers who are in and out of the garage daily. To Robert Palmer, the mainstay of the township department of parks and recreation. And especially to former supervisor Anthony Distefano, who served 1997 to 2017 on the board and most of those years as chairman, Olechovski said.
“When he left, it was a great loss to the township,” she said.
Banking the years of service in the municipal office positioned Olechovski to serve in county and statewide organizations of government officials. She is a former treasurer of the Indiana County Townships Association, and was an active member from the time she started serving with Burrell Township. Sam Titus, Jim Golden, Floyd Hill — they were just some of the association presidents she remembered serving with.
And most of the men who served as township supervisors during her tenure also are gone, she said.
Olechovski represented the township at the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, where she served a few terms on the board, attended annual conventions in Hershey and served on the Secretary-Treasurers Committee.
Politics has been in Olechovski’s blood for years, she said, but it never was apparent during her working hours in service to township taxpayers.
She rose to vice chairwoman of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County in the early 2000s and served under the late chairwoman, Ruth Shirey.
In 2007, she ran as a Democratic candidate for the Indiana County board of auditors.
Today, she’s an avowed ticket splitter and an unabashed supporter of President Donald Trump.
“God bless America and God bless Burrell Township,” Olechovski closed her retirement announcement at the outset of the township supervisors’ monthly business meeting Wednesday.
The supervisors announced that applications for a successor would be accepted through Aug. 7, that candidates would be interviewed Aug. 10 to 14 and that the board would vote on a new secretary-treasurer on Aug. 19. The plan calls for the appointee to join the office Sept. 1 for a month of training before Olechovski departs.
The too-big house is now for sale. With its sale, she plans to move out of state to live near her daughter.
“I hope I made the right decision,” she said. “But this is the time.”