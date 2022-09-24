Abby Major

Abby Major

 Courtesy Kittanning Leader Times

State Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, whose district will include three Indiana County townships through the end of the year, has been named by state Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette, to succeed Dowling as chair of the House Second Amendment Caucus for the remainder of the 2021-22 Legislative Session.

“It is an honor to be picked by the current chairman, Rep. Dowling, for this important role,” Major said. “My predecessor, Rep. Jeff Pyle (R-Ford City), headed the caucus before Dowling, and it makes this appointment all the more special. I will work hard to stand up against those who are trying to take away our constitutional rights.”