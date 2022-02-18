Gov. Tom Wolf has signed into law three pieces of legislation, House Bill 232, House Bill 764 and House Bill 2143.
HB 232 amends the Public School Code to allow specific school districts to change their name by a two-thirds vote of the local board of school directors.
In west-central Pennsylvania, that does include the changing of Blairsville-Saltsburg School District to River Valley, said bill co-sponsor Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, whose 62nd District includes the Blairsville area.
“House Bill 232 is doubly beneficial to the 60th Legislative District,” said Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, whose district extends through parts of Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.
“It includes students from both the South Butler School District, which would like to change its name to Knoch School District, and Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, which is in the process of being renamed River Valley,” Major said. “This bill will allow both school districts to make these changes officially, and I was happy to co-sponsor and support this legislation. I’m pleased to see it has been signed into law.”
The primary sponsor of HB 232 is Rep. Marci Mustello, a Republican who also represents part of Butler County.
“This process mirrors the process for a school district to change its name when there is a merger between two districts,” Mustello said in the co-sponsorship memoranda.
Other co-sponsors are Reps. David H. Rowe, R-Union County; Nick Pisciottano, D-Allegheny County; and Carol Hill-Evans, D-York County.
As for the other bills signed Thursday, HB 764 provides a 45-day provisional hiring window option for certain employers to hire eligible new employees having contact with children, while HB 2143 allows a county undergoing a change in designation to continue to operate with their county prison board.