It appears that the Indiana Mall has been sold to an unidentified bidder for at least $6,750,000.
That was the last bid listed Wednesday afternoon when a 48-hour Ten-X online auction came to an end, showing that bid and a “purchase price” of $6,901,875 for the 43- year-old mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84-acre lot along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Bidding opened Monday afternoon at $850,000.
Online auctioneer Mark Buleziuk touted an “excellent opportunity to acquire a well-located regional asset with significant redevelopment potential well-below replacement cost.”
However, a spokesman for Starwood Property Trust said he could not comment on the buyer, still listed online as “pending.”
As a result, a name for the new owner might not be known until the sale is registered with the Indiana County Office of Recorder of Deeds and Register of Wills.
Since April 2013, in conjunction with Starwood Capital, Connecticut-based Starwood Property Trust has owned LNR Property LLC and subsidiary LNR Partners LLC, based in Miami, Fla., the largest special servicer in the U.S.
In turn, LNR was a special servicer for the bondholders in the Indiana Mall. In December 2020, LNR assumed ownership of the mall, though Zamias Services Inc. has continued to this day to manage the property, built in 1979 by Johnstown-based developer George D. Zamias.