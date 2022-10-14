Manufacturing Week at TEC

As part of Manufacturing Week, state officials criss-crossed the commonwealth, visiting various locations including the Technology and Entrepreneurial Center in downtown Indiana. Shown with TEC Director Dr. Erick Lauber are Steve D’Ettorre, deputy secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development for Technology and Innovation, and Ben Bush from state Sen. Joe Pittman’s office.

 Submitted photo

National Manufacturing Week is coming to an end after a variety of events in and around west-central and southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Manufacturing’s presence in the region is robust,” said Phil Cynar, spokesman for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, which represents interests in 10 southwestern counties. “It’s home to 2,800 firms that employ more than 94,000 people. The sector also contributes $15.6B to (the Gross Domestic Product).”