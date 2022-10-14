National Manufacturing Week is coming to an end after a variety of events in and around west-central and southwestern Pennsylvania.
“Manufacturing’s presence in the region is robust,” said Phil Cynar, spokesman for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, which represents interests in 10 southwestern counties. “It’s home to 2,800 firms that employ more than 94,000 people. The sector also contributes $15.6B to (the Gross Domestic Product).”
Regionally and in Indiana County, manufacturing is the fifth-largest segment of the economy, with 1,991 employed in 84 locations. That’s 7 percent of the county’s workforce.
The largest manufacturers in terms of employment are Westinghouse Electric (nuclear materials) with 350 employees, Specialty Tire with 300, Breeze Industrial Products (metal products) with 260 and Stanley Engineered Fastening (metal products) with 175.
Meanwhile, manufacturing over the past 14 years has been the No. 1 or No. 2 sector that attracts the most investment, per the annual Business Investment Scorecard produced by the research team at the Pennsylvania Economy League of Greater Pittsburgh — the research affiliate of the Allegheny Conference.
“On the most recent scorecard, released earlier this year and considering investment data from 2021, manufacturing was the most active sector for deals,” Cynar said. “At that time, manufacturing attracted 60 deals to the region — up from 36 in 2020. The total job impact tripled to 2,664 new and retained jobs.”
And at $220 million in capital expenditures, manufacturing accounted for more than half of the capital investment related to investment deals.