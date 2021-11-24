Indiana Mall is among many retail outlets that will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, though J.C. Penney and Kohl’s will open at 5 a.m., with J.C. Penney staying open until 10 p.m. and Kohl’s until midnight; Bath & Body Works will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; American Eagle will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Harbor Freight will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Santa Claus will be there from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and into mid-December the mall’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, with longer hours after that until Christmas.
A few blocks down Oakland Avenue, Walmart will close tonight at 11 p.m. and reopen Friday at 5 a.m., with regular hours being 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Saturday on.
On the other side of the mall, Indiana Giant Eagle will be closed Thanksgiving Day, then resume normal hours Friday, with doors usually opening at 7 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, then closing nightly at 9 p.m.