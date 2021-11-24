Indiana Mall entrance ramp

One aspect of the widening of Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) in White Township by Gulisek Construction LLC is the main entrance ramp to the Indiana Mall. As illustrated in this photo posted by the mall on Facebook, the entrance was opened in time for Santa Claus to arrive at the mall last weekend -- and for the Christmas shopping season that will be kicked up another notch come Friday.

 Submitted

Indiana Mall is among many retail outlets that will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, though J.C. Penney and Kohl’s will open at 5 a.m., with J.C. Penney staying open until 10 p.m. and Kohl’s until midnight; Bath & Body Works will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; American Eagle will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Harbor Freight will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Claus will be there from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and into mid-December the mall’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, with longer hours after that until Christmas.

A few blocks down Oakland Avenue, Walmart will close tonight at 11 p.m. and reopen Friday at 5 a.m., with regular hours being 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Saturday on.

On the other side of the mall, Indiana Giant Eagle will be closed Thanksgiving Day, then resume normal hours Friday, with doors usually opening at 7 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, then closing nightly at 9 p.m.

