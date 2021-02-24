Updating course books and the requirements of graduation for students at the Marion Center Area School District was a main point of conversation for the district’s school board at a meeting Monday night.
Amy Gaston, director of education, presented the drafts of the new course books. What this update will do is provide more options to students when it comes to choosing classes based on what it is they hope to pursue in the future.
“In the past, we literally put our students in a box for each grade level,” Gaston said.
From ninth grade until the students were seniors, each grade had required classes that students would take during each year.
“What we are proposing is that we open up options for our students,” said Gaston. “We did scale back the required credits to what the state is requiring, but that doesn’t mean we’re scaling back what we’re providing to students. But by allowing them to take less core subject area courses, it allows them to take more of what we are calling ‘pathway credits.’”
Gaston said that some who heard of the plan said that it sounded as though the district was going back to how it was nearly 20 years ago, back to a plan, when students would be put into different tracks depending on their plans, such as college or a trade school. Gaston acknowledged that educational trends tend to cycle, but wanted to emphasize that this new plan is different from the old track system.
“This is not the idea behind this opportunity. This opportunity for students allows them to choose a pathway and allows them to take courses that are meaningful for their career choice or their secondary schooling following graduation,” she said. “The idea behind this is opening it up to students to choose from a variety of different pathways that are meaningful to them and what their future might bring.”
Options will be open for classes that are more catered to students and their plans.
Once students enter 10th grade, they’ll have more opportunity to form their own schedules to fit their needs. One example presented was a variety of English courses.
“It sounds like it’s going to take a lot more staff members to provide that,” Gaston said. “But in all actuality, when you take the 11th- and 12th-grade English teacher and they’re teaching five of the same courses for all students, you can then take each one of those periods and offer different opportunities for students to choose from to fit the path that they are going on.”
The district is also working on including classes that will serve as college credits. College in the classroom opportunities will help students to work toward college credits that will help students to avoid higher tuition bills than they would if they took the same classes in college. The district is working with Westmoreland County Community College to provide more of these opportunities for students.
Each year, the district hopes to expand upon that, however, in order to provide these, the teacher offering the class must have a master’s degree.
Other options for students would be to leave campus to take classes at Indiana University of Pennsylvania or other institutions. And WCCC is giving students the opportunity to enroll in the “College Now” program.
“If we are not providing the course that is in the student’s pathway here, they can take any WCCC course that is in the course manual either here in our online learning center, or they can leave here and go to WCCC and take the course there, as long as they take the prerequisites here at the high school. That would count towards their graduation as well,” Gaston said.
The plan will be to start ninth-graders into this new course direction by having them take career development courses. In these courses the students will take interest inventories and aptitude tests and develop their career pathways so they have an idea of where they need to head before graduation. Then, throughout high school, they’ll continue to choose courses that will help toward that goal.
Gaston also said that, should classes that are offered have low enrollments or not be offered one year, or if a student has trouble fitting a class into his or her schedule, then some might be provided as an online learning opportunity.
Gaston said that having online classes may be beneficial as well.
“It’s a good idea to get students leaving high school as much experience as they can online to prepare for college because many college courses are now offered online. Students will know, in the schedule, whether classes will be online or in person. There are different ways for us to provide these opportunities for students without worrying about increasing staffing,” she said.
Another highlight being looked at in the new program is allowing seniors to participate in approved internship and work release programs to earn credit toward graduation. One such opportunity is available to students interested in computer science through Google. The program will give students career certification and aid them in career placement.
Gaston said she hopes the added opportunities will provide incentive to students who might be feeling a lack of motivation due to missing out on the consistency of being in the classroom.
Regarding credit requirements, Gaston stated that, last year the district required 24 credits for graduation — this new program will bump the requirement to 25. The state minimum requirement is 21.
Board President Gregg Sacco questioned why it was that the district was aiming for higher than the state requirement.
“I’m not saying we don’t offer it, but if a student wants to go to college or go to the workforce … why do we hold them further than we need to for that purpose? Why would you make our base requirement different than the state?”
District Superintendent Clint Weimer said the purpose is to “offer the maximum opportunity for students. We need to provide as many resources as we can to our masses to do the best we can for our community.”
Sacco said the dilemma he faced was what creates value for students and their parents.
“In this matrix is a lot of expense. I think that ties into what they want to do and if that’s not be here and move onto the world. It costs a lot of money to fund those things that they might not want to be here for, but we’re requiring them to be here for. So that’s why I asked, purely philosophically, why require more? I’m not saying don’t offer more, just don’t require more.”
Gaston responded saying that the opportunities provided will allow kids to leave and do things and get credit for it.
“For kids that are ready to go, we can provide those opportunities for them. If students want to take credits early and get their 25 credits done, they can do that. If they want to stay here and get four credits done then do online learning, they can do that. It depends on the student,” she said.
When it comes to monitoring class sizes in the new system, it will take some time to look at the scheduling as well as students’ interest levels.
“We really won’t know those numbers until we get the requests of the students in,” Gaston said. “It’s going to take some time to roll out. Ninth-graders are going to be coming into this.”
Sacco said he’s a proponent for the minimum requirement of 21 credits required by the state: “I’m looking forward to seeing how the students give feedback on this,” he said.
After discussion, the item was brought up for a vote with the recommended 25 credits required for graduation and the new updated coursebook offerings. The vote passed 5 to 4. Those in favor were board members Ronald Fulton, Charles Glasser, Charles Beatty Jr., William Cornman and Dwight Farmery. Those voting against were Tony Moretti, William McMillen, Victoria Dicken and Sacco.