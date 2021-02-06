When he was 22 years old, Mark Cable left a career in carpentry to follow in his father’s footsteps with the purchase of an Erie Insurance agency in Saltsburg.
His dad, Larry Cable, was a longtime agent in Apollo, and Mark Cable Insurance Agency opened in Saltsburg on Jan. 1, 1981.
Forty years later, it’s still going strong in both Saltsburg and Blairsville, where a second location opened a few years after the first.
The Mark Cable Insurance Agency, still representing Erie Insurance, offers personal, business, life and health insurance. Cable employs six people between the two locations, with his son, Chad Corridoni, running the Blairsville location for more than a decade.
“I’ve represented Erie the whole time,” Cable said. “Erie is just a fabulous company. Their claim service is second to none, and their rates are very competitive.”
Cable said that, over the decades, technology has changed the way insurance agents operate.
When he first started, to determine a rate for a policy, agents had to use “big manuals” with “pages and pages and pages of rates.”
“Now, it’s all computerized,” he said. “There is no such thing as a manual.”
Cable attributes his success to his employees.
“We’ve just been blessed,” he said. “We had good employees. You can’t be a success without good employees.”
Challenges include the current pandemic, which closed his offices to the public for a while due to restrictions.
“It’s been difficult, to say the least, but we’ve weathered it,” Cable said.
A member of the Rotary Club in Blairsville, Cable was also previously involved for years with baseball programs in Young Township when his son was younger.
His office in Saltsburg is at 210 Washington St., and his office in Blairsville is at 119 E. Market St.
Both are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with other times available by appointment.