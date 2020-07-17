To whom it may concern —
AT THE MARKET
Starting this Saturday and running every Saturday though the end of October, an open-air Country Faire Market will be offered at the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association, 255 Ramsey Run Road, White Township.
The market will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will open with a dove release, by Burton’s Wings of Love, as a “way of showing peace amidst all the discord, locally and nationally,” according to organizers.
Vendors from Indiana County and beyond will offer products ranging from vegetables/produce to baked goods, handcrafted items and more.
Also on hand will be county volunteer fire departments selling raffle tickets to help support their companies. Family Promise will provide information as to how the organization assists the homeless.
Food trucks, including The Pig Rig and J&J Funnel Cakes, will also be offered, and there will be live entertainment each week. Seating will be available in the picnic pavilion.
Weekly workshops will take place inside the building, with the first one featuring Moire McLaughlin Bridges, of Burnhead Grazings, who will provide felting instruction.
Organizers say this family-oriented event was organized to assist the small businesses and farms in getting back on their feet, and to “bring a venue long overdue to Indiana County.”
New vendors will be added weekly.
More details can be found at “Indiana PA Country Faire Market” on Facebook.
BUSINESS BYTES
Anark Sangsub is new owner of Bann Thai Restaurant in Renaissance Circle, 1830 Oakland Ave., White Township.
Sangsub acquired the restaurant about a month ago. The native of Thailand worked in Pittsburgh for 10 years before coming to the Indiana area.
He also is planning to convert the storeroom next door into the Chai Yo Asian grocery store.
Sangsub plans to open in early September, and said it would handle goods from Thailand, China, Korea, Japan and Vietnam. He hopes to employ five people between the two businesses.
DAVID P. RUDDOCK, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of S&T Bank, last week informed the Indiana-based bank of his decision to resign to pursue other business and personal opportunities, effective July 31. Ruddock has been with the bank in various roles for more than 30 years.
ANNIVERSARY BESTS
Beth Branthoover, of Beth’s Custom Leather in Black Lick, celebrated her 40th anniversary in business on July 8.
Related to the pandemic, she has made about 2,000 cloth masks during the shutdown, donating many to the National Guard, hospitals, local nursing homes and retired or active duty veterans.
Branthoover is a tailor and works mostly with leather, making vests, purses and other items, as well as repairing leather goods.
She will steam press military uniforms for free, and offers a military discount to sew on insignia and make repairs.
BIRTHDAY BESTS
A happy eighth “birthday” to The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar in downtown Indiana, which opened its doors eight years ago this week.
A fiber arts group show opened this week and runs through Aug. 8.
Coming next month is a continuation of the Sheltering in Place exhibit.
Quarantine Series: Black Lives Matter Open Art Exhibit, will be offered from Aug. 9 to 14.
The gallery is seeking art and poetry submissions from Black and Indigenous persons of color to select for the exhibit.
Then, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 19, the series will showcase how local artists responded to “the great pause.”
GAME ON
Mohawk Lanes bowling alley along Oakland Avenue in White Township announced recently that it plans to reopen Tuesday after being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reservations are required and other restrictions are in place.
For up-to-date information, check the Mohawk Lanes Facebook page.
Mohawk opened to the public in 1973 and is the only public bowling alley remaining in Indiana County.
SUMMER SOUNDS
Blake Shelton will “play” a concert at Palace Gardens Drive-in on July 25, like the recent Garth Brooks concert in June. The show will begin at 9:15 p.m. The special guests will be Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.
Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster at a cost of $114.99 for up to six people (all must have seat belts) per vehicle.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
A drive-up turkey dinner for takeout only will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Lions Health Camp on Health Camp Road, Armstrong Township. Cost is $10 and includes turkey and stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable and dessert.
OVER AT Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church on Tanoma Road, a roast pork and holupki dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad and dessert will be offered for drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, or until the dinners sell out. Cost is $11 per person.
AND IF you haven’t yet braved the line at Denny & Pearl’s pizza and stromboli truck at the Indiana Mall, you now have more time. The truck was originally scheduled to be at the mall through Sunday but will stay from Wednesday through Sunday next week and will return from Aug. 26 to 30, according to a mall Facebook post. The trailer is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the former Sears pickup entrance.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.49, compared with $2.43 statewide and $2.21 nationwide (pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Given the recent broiling temperatures, Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, would like to pass along this line from lifestyle author April Mae Monterrosa: “If I don’t make it to heaven, at least I know what hell feels like with this heat.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.