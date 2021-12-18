The last time Scott Martin was in Indiana was 30 years ago, when he and his fellow Millersville University of Pennsylvania football players took on Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Millersville in the east and IUP in the west, it used to be a good rivalry,” Martin said of the matchups that involved head coaches Gene Carpenter at Millersville and Frank Cignetti at IUP.
Since those days, Martin has served as a Lancaster County commissioner, is in his second term as a state senator from the area that includes Millersville, and is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors, which has oversight over IUP, Millersville and 12 other state-owned universities.
He also has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, and as part of his first campaign effort since that announcement, Martin conducted a swing through Cambria and Indiana counties.
“I feel we are at a crossroads here in Pennsylvania,” said Martin, the fourth announced candidate to visit Indiana, after former Congressman Lou Barletta and Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey on the GOP side and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro on the Democratic side.
Shapiro so far is the only announced Democrat, while 13 Republicans have announced so far, including Martin and state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre.
“I feel the policies in this state have left a lot of people behind, sometimes a little bit, sometimes a lot,” Martin said on one of his Indiana stops, the newsroom of The Indiana Gazette.
“We continue to see a demographic decline,” Martin also said. “The fastest growing age demographic is 85 and above.”
Wolf’s decision to bring Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative without the approval of the General Assembly will further accelerate that decline, the Lancaster County senator went on.
He said it was an example of “executive overreach” that has happened during Wolf’s two terms as governor.
“Pennsylvania is deliberately known as a place that is not friendly” for the sort of growth that would have happened had U.S. Steel been allowed to overhaul its Mon Valley Works, Martin said.
Pointing to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Martin said DEP put Perdue through an eight-year permitting process before allowing it to open an extraction facility in Lancaster County.
Martin said DEP was concerned over the use of hexane, a chemical used in the extraction process.
He also said a company sought to put a mushroom processing plant into Chester County, but after a four-year delay in getting required permits from DEP, “they gave up and moved 30 minutes south into Maryland, where they could break ground in 90 days.”
Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, accompanied Martin on his tour, and Martin said he’s been fortunate to work with Pittman.
However, Pittman isn’t endorsing anyone in the GOP race, though he said he “would sleep much better” with Corman or Martin replacing Wolf in the governor’s mansion.
“We need a governor who will actually sit down with the people’s house, and lay out an agenda for a more prosperous Pennsylvania,” Martin said.
Martin and Sen. Robert Tomlinson, R-Bucks, were co-sponsors of Act 50 of 2020, which gives PASSHE the power to create, expand, consolidate, transfer or affiliate member schools. The goal is to ensure all schools in the system remain open and available to meet the needs of students.
“Act 50 was necessary,” Martin said. “(PASSHE) had to have the authorization,” noting the declining numbers at PASSHE schools, and the competition from such entities as the State University of New York system, which is drawing students away from Mansfield, and the Commonwealth Campus system operated by Penn State University.
However, he questions if the integration of six universities allowed by Act 50, California, Clarion and Edinboro in the west, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield in the northeast, is taking resources away from other PASSHE schools.
“West Chester should get $6 million,” Martin said as an example.
Martin also would favor more opportunity for businesses to invest in scholarship programs for primary and secondary schools, such as the Educational Investment Tax Credit program.
While nearly 80,000 students and their families could benefit from EITC last year, Martin said, “over 42,000 children applied who did not get it.”
He said EITC recently received its second highest increase in history, but that was not nearly enough.
Martin said there is an opportunity to grow Pennsylvania, but it must involve a change in policies that would be “critical to your region and to the whole state.”