The state Department of Human Services said Thursday that the Giant Company, parent company of Martin’s supermarkets, has joined the United States Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot.
This program allows SNAP recipients, also known as food stamp recipients, to purchase groceries for pickup or delivery online through Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct, the latter linked to Martin’s outlets including that in White Township’s Regency Mall. State officials said that mitigates the need for food stamp recipients to leave their home and be in public during the health crisis.
The GIANT Company is the sixth retailer in Pennsylvania to be approved for the pilot, after Aldi, Amazon, Fresh Grocer, Shoprite and Walmart. Of that group Aldi and Walmart have outlets along Oakland Avenue in White Township. They said only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP may be purchased from participating retailers online with SNAP benefits. SNAP benefits cannot be used to cover delivery fees, driver tips and other associated charges.
Since the program’s launch in Pennsylvania in June 2020, the Department of Human Services said, these retailers saw more than $190 million in online SNAP purchases by Pennsylvanians.