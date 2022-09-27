One would not have to worry if he or she doesn’t have a mask for today’s Indiana Area Collaborative Team meeting in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The meeting is a preparation for this weekend’s Homecoming activities in and around the IUP campus.
Over the weekend, IUP officials were informed that the federal Centers for Disease Control had updated the Community Level COVID-19 status for Allegheny, Armstrong and Indiana counties to low.
The Community Level status is a measure of the illness’s impact on health and healthcare systems in that area.
Earlier, the university told students, faculty and staff that “Armstrong and Indiana counties (had) been elevated from a medium to a high COVID-19 community level,” meaning for a time that masks were “highly recommended.”
The current “low” community level covers all counties where IUP has classes or centers. Jefferson County, including IUP’s Punxsutawney facilities, continued to be classified as low.
The university said over the weekend that it will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding masks/face coverings based on county transmission rates, a guidance that is updated weekly at 8 p.m. weekly on Thursdays and is available on the CDC website. Indiana Area Collaborative Team, or I-ACT, will conduct a community stakeholders meeting this afternoon at 1 p.m.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations and I-ACT public information officer Michelle Fryling said I-ACT executive, public relations and law enforcement/(emergency management agency) services committees, the landlords association and IUP’s student leadership team will provide reports/updates during that meeting.
Statistics for this year’s Homecoming could be comparable to those of a year ago, when a full-blown Homecoming succeeded the largely virtual events of 2020, in the midst of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking of COVID, IUP officials said the most current bivalent omicron-specific booster has not yet been received at IUP Health Service. They said email messaging will be sent with updates when this vaccine is available.
However, they also said, other COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available for free to students and employees at IUP Health Service.
Also:
• Masks are not required for IUP buildings or facilities; the exception is that masks will continue to be required in the IUP Health Service.
• IUP supports the CDC recommendation to wear a mask if an individual has COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
• Free masks are available at building entrances and from IUP Central Stores.
The university also stressed that, while wearing a mask is not required in most cases, it remains the expectation that any visitors to individual offices or to residence hall suites and rooms must follow the preference of the people in those offices or living areas regarding use of masks.
IUP officials also said every member of the university community should understand, support and follow the request for masking in an individual’s personal space.
They also said the university supports and respects the individual personal choice to wear a mask or face covering, and that anyone who prefers to use a mask is encouraged to do so.
Also, the university community was told, free COVID-19 testing for students and free COVID-19 test kits will continue to be provided at the IUP Health Service.
Also, for students for whom self-isolation has been recommended due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, housing and care will be offered in Delaney Hall.
And CDC-recommended cleaning and sanitation procedures continue to be followed in IUP buildings.