KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District will continue to make masks optional — for now — when students and staff return for a new year later this month.
“We will shift if we’re required,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said at Thursday’s district school board committee meeting. “At this point masking will be optional except on our school buses. We receive federal funds so we will have to make that a requirement.”
The school board unanimously approved a health and safety plan when it met June 17.
It is posted on the district’s pennsmanor.org website.
If the masks are optional in school buildings, other COVID-19 precautions continue, Johnston said, including being socially distant as conditions allow, requiring hand washing and having hand sanitizer available.
Also, the superintendent said, “contact tracing will continue.”
The new year begins for teachers with in-service days on Aug. 23 and 24, followed by the first Act 80 day of 2021-22 on Aug. 25, then the first day for students on Aug. 26.
The second day of classes also will be the first day of a new high school football season, with the Comets hosting West Shamokin Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Johnston also said student handbooks for elementary and high schools remain largely unchanged except for dates, with no changes in policy that affects student discipline “or anything of that matter.”
However, he said there is a separate Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act notice that will be added to the handbook once it is signed by the parents.
Much of the agenda previewed for next week’s regular voting meeting, scheduled Thursday at 7 p.m., involved personnel matters and was discussed in executive session after the public meeting concluded.