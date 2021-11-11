KENWOOD — Masks still will be required, for now, in the Penns Manor Area School District.
District Solicitor Ronald Saffron told the Penns Manor Area school board Wednesday night that he is waiting for Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to rule on acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam’s appeal of Wednesday’s Commonwealth Court ruling tossing the mandate.
Saffron said the appeal “is operating as a stay, therefore the mask requirement is still in effect. We will continue to follow the Department of Health order until we hear otherwise.”
The Penns Manor solicitor said Commonwealth Court voted 4-1 to issue a 55-page decision that found the DOH did not follow required protocol, including the process of advertising such a mandate over a 30-day period.
Oddly enough, Saffron said, “had the governor adjudicated a state of emergency,” which would have bypassed those protocols, “that would have been OK.”
The school board met a day early this month because of Veterans Day. As per district custom, the board will reorganize on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. because that’s in the first full week of December.
That means the Dec. 2 committee meeting could be the last one for outgoing Director Ronald Larch. Both Superintendent Daren K. Johnston and Board President John Hardesty Sr. thanked Larch for his service to the district.
Board actions Wednesday included approval for enrolling a student in a program at Adelphoi, and for an unpaid leave of absence for a district employee.
Also, the board voted to commit $379,336 of the district’s Unassigned Fund Balance for future retirement costs and to transfer that amount to the district’s capital reserve for future capital projects.
It advanced teacher Elizabeth Smego from Bachelor’s +20 Step A to Master’s Step A of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Penns Manor Education Association.
James T. Horwat was hired as junior high girls’ basketball assistant coach 2, pending all clearances and required training, at a salary of $3,051.33.
Nathan Luther was hired as head softball coach, pending all clearances and required training, at a salary of $4,223.03.
Mary Poeta, Jodi Conner, Joseph Minarish, Jonathan Stumpf, Laeticia Reed and Jacob Somerville were approved as bus drivers and substitutes for Tri County Transportation for 2021-22.
The board also approved an amended three-year, $3,294 agreement with Pennsylvania Electronic Teacher Evaluation Portal or PA-ETEP by Edulink.
And it accepted the resignation of Kayla Gillo as head varsity volleyball coach, and gave the administration permission to post and advertise for this position.
Hannah Lieb was honored as Penns Manor Education Association Student of the Month for November, and Savanna Orner was honored for being a PIAA State Cross Country Championships qualifier.