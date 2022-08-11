State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the Republican nominee for governor, plans a series of events later this week in southwestern and west-central Pennsylvania.
It includes a meet-and-greet event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Innovative Aviation Hangar, near the main terminal at Jimmy Stewart/Indiana County Airport in White Township.
Indiana County Republican Chairman Randy Degenkolb is scheduled to introduce Mastriano.
The bus tour started Wednesday in Beaver County and moved on to Washington County today.
On Friday, Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, will have a meet-and-greet at 2:30 p.m. at Ryan’s Creek House off Route 66 near Crooked Creek Horse Park in Bethel Township, Armstrong County.
After that, he will have a rally at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Slickville Sportsman Grounds in Salem Township, not far from Saltsburg, in northern Westmoreland County.
On Saturday, after a meet-and-greet at the Butler Farm Show, the Mastrianos will move on to the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The tour comes before a Turning Point Action “Unite & Win” rally Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the ballroom at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh near Gateway Center in downtown Pittsburgh. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to join Mastriano at that event.
It follows a brief Tuesday appearance by Mastriano before the U.S. House special committee investigating events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mastriano’s attorney was quoted by The Associated Press as saying his client wanted to be able to record the interview with the panel and said little during what turned out to be a meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes.
Attorney Timothy Palatore also was quoted by the wire service as saying he and Mastriano plan to challenge the committee in court.
It also comes about a week after state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, was at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest, Indiana County.
Mastriano is on the ballot along with Davis running mate and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, as well as Keystone Party nominee Joseph Soloski, of Centre County, Libertarian Party nominee Jonathan Hackenburg, of Northampton County, and Green Party nominee Christina DiGiulio, of Chester County.
State Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Oakmont, is Mastriano’s running mate. Degenkolb said Wednesday that DelRosso was confirmed as the scheduled speaker at the Indiana County GOP’s fall banquet on Oct. 18 at Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.