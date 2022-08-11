Election 2022-Governor-Pennsylvania (copy)

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, and his wife, Rebbie, will make a planned stop Saturday at Jimmy Stewart/Indiana County Airport.

 Julio Cortez/Associated Press

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the Republican nominee for governor, plans a series of events later this week in southwestern and west-central Pennsylvania.

It includes a meet-and-greet event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Innovative Aviation Hangar, near the main terminal at Jimmy Stewart/Indiana County Airport in White Township.

