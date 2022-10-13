Mastriano supporters

Volunteers for Doug Mastriano gathered with a local Republican official outside the party’s headquarters in downtown Indiana. Shown are, back row from left, Rosie Petrillo, Frank Petrillo, Indiana County Republican Committee Chairman Randy Degenkolb, Indiana County Mastriano Campaign Coordinator Darlene Bracken, Donna Ybarra and Mary Ann Stiles, and, front row from left, Rhonda Walls, Blessing Mansallay and county Mastriano Campaign Assistant Coordinator Mary Lou Silbaugh.

 Submitted

Indiana County supporters of Republican gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, plan two upcoming weekend events.

On Saturday, Mastriano’s campaign plans an “Indiana County Patriots Rally and Parade” from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Backyard Event Center, 6740 U.S. Route 422, between Blairsville and Armagh in West Wheatfield Township.

