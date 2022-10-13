Indiana County supporters of Republican gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, plan two upcoming weekend events.
On Saturday, Mastriano’s campaign plans an “Indiana County Patriots Rally and Parade” from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Backyard Event Center, 6740 U.S. Route 422, between Blairsville and Armagh in West Wheatfield Township.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Scheduled speakers include Karen Taylor of Audit the Vote PA; “Hillbilly” Jon Marietta, a Fayette County radio talk show host heard Wednesday afternoons on WMBS-590 in Uniontown; and Pastor Scot Pifer of Divine Destiny Ministries in White Township.
Mastriano himself will not be there. Organizers said they sought to have him appear but he’s into a series of speaking engagements elsewhere, starting with Butler County on Wednesday and a meet-and-greet today in Springdale, Allegheny County.
Organizers said a “parade around Indiana County” will follow Saturday’s rally.
On the following Saturday, Oct. 22, also at the Backyard Event Center, located at a New Florence postal address along Route 22, Divine Destiny Ministries and the Indiana County Republican Committee are funding a performance of the movie, “The Return of the American Patriot, The Rise of Pennsylvania,” featuring Mastriano, at 6 p.m.
The movie is a co-production of Dr. Steve Turley and Wyoming-based Courageous Patriot Media.
On Facebook, Turley said he is “leading a movement of new conservative patriots to think better and lead their families into freedom.”
The movie details what is described as “the rise of the patriot movement from the Trump revolution in 2016 to the 2022 election cycle.”
its producers said the movie “highlights the stolen 2020 election and subsequent audit efforts, resistance to COVID-19 tyranny from the state government, and Pennsylvania parents rising up to fight Critical Race Theory and take their school boards back.”
It also follows what it describes as “the grassroots campaign of Senator Doug Mastriano as he wins the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor despite resistance from party RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).”
In-between those events is the Indiana County Republican Committee’s Fall Banquet on Oct. 18 at Indiana Country Club, where Mastriano’s running mate, lieutenant governor nominee and state Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Oakmont, is scheduled to appear.
The “grassroots” aspect of Mastriano’s campaign is detailed in an email by his campaign manager Vish Jetnarayan which quotes a recent article in “The Federalist” that assails the Republican Governors Association for not offering any significant support for Mastriano’s run against Democratic nominee and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Quoting the article, Jetnayaran said Shapiro by comparison has received roughly $5.1 million between early June and mid-September from the Democratic Governors Association.
“The article also makes clear what we already know: you are the one fueling our campaign, not deep-pocketed Republican elites,” Mastriano’s campaign manager writes in his email. As the article reads, “nearly $420,000 of the $3.1 million [Mastriano] raised in the past three months were from contributions of $250 or less.”
Jetnayaran goes on to write that “Doug can’t rely on the GOP Establishment, because they don’t actually want a true conservative like him to win.”