According to the U.S. Bureau of the Census, Memorial Day, established in 1868 as Decoration Day, honors the 1.2 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered commonwealth flags on all state-owned facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff on Monday.
“Each Memorial Day, we honor the brave individuals who serve in our armed forces, and commemorate the sacrifices of those who gave up their lives in service of our nation,” the governor said. “This year, let us all come together to celebrate the freedoms that we all hold dear, and give thanks to those who fight to preserve those freedoms.”
In accordance with the United States Flag Code, U.S. and Commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.
Multiple events are planned in the region on Monday:
American Legion Post 141 in Indiana said the local Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the memorial park along South Sixth Street.
A luncheon will follow for legion members.
There will be a Memorial Day service at Pine Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday. Come join us.
Donations for upkeep of the cemetery can be made to Dennis Henry c/o Pine Cemetery, 1446 Dug Hill Road, Rossiter, PA 15772.
Saltsburg’s Memorial Day parade will begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Saltsburg High School football field.
Participants will march to St. Matthew Catholic Church for a short ceremony then on to Edgewood Cemetery for the main ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m.
Iselin Union Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday. The Saltsburg American Legion Post 57 will present arms. All are welcome.
The annual Blairsville Memorial Day parade will be held Monday.
The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from the football field and head toward the Veterans’ Memorial on West Market Street. At the memorial there will be a short program to say thank you to the men and women who died in the service of their country in peacetime and in war.
All local veterans are welcome and encouraged to march in the parade. Those planning to participate should meet at the football field no later than 10 a.m.
According to volunteer fire departments in the respective boroughs, Memorial Day parades are scheduled Monday at 11 a.m. in Plumville and 1 p.m. in Marion Center.
In Marion Center, the local Lions Club holds the parade, which will be led by the Marion Center Area High School Marching Band.
The Lions Club said any organization, including churches, sports teams, Scouting groups, drill teams, antique cars, horse groups and families, are welcome to participate in the parade.
Would-be participants are asked to gather at the beginning of the parade route northeast of town along Deckers Point Road between noon and 12:45 p.m.
The parade will end at the Marion Center Area High School, from which attendees are invited to travel to the Marion Center Cemetery for the annual memorial service where the Marion Center Lions Club will honor fallen veterans as well as the Veteran of the Year.
Those needing more information can call (724) 349-3331.
The Plumville Lions Club Annual Memorial Day parade will take place in Plumville at 11 a.m. As in previous years, the parade will be led by the local veterans group along with the Marion Center High School Marching Band.
Any churches, Scouting, twirling, antique car or horse groups, ball teams, families or other organizations are welcome to enter the parade.
Floats are welcome to be a part of the festivities.
Those wishing to participate should be at the beginning of the parade route near the Plumville Ambulance Center (at the intersection of Route 85 and 210) between 10 and 10:50 a.m. on Monday.
For more information, call (724) 397-8764 or (724) 397-2250.
Rural Valley will hold Memorial Day services on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Yatesboro Cemetery and 11 a.m. at Rural Valley Cemetery. The parade begins at 11:15 a.m. and will travel Main Street to Avi’s Tavern.
A Memorial Day address will be given by state Sen. Joe Pittman at noon at the Shannock Valley War Memorial.
All are encouraged to join the parade. Simply line up behind NuValley Presbyterian Church at 10:45 a.m.
Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, 305 Williams St., Elderton, won’t have its usual holiday parade “due to some unforeseen circumstances,” but it is having its annual Memorial Day Chicken BBQ Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The firefighters say $10 gets the customer half a chicken, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, bun and a cookie. For $5 kids get a quarter of a chicken along with everything else.
EVFD said it was hoping to have a parade next year.