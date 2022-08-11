An audience that started out at 70 but probably ended up over 100 gathered Wednesday night at Indiana Area Senior High School to hear — and learn — about dealing with mental health problems.
Much of the program was limited to the 90 minutes scheduled for that symposium, but it was followed for an hour with a training session on QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — from Indiana County’s Suicide Task Force.
Such sessions are conducted regularly across Indiana County, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said.
According to the QPR Institute, which developed the curriculum for that training, those are steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide.
Essentially, said Matt Frank, crisis intervention coordinator for The Open Door behavioral health organization in downtown Indiana, if one believes a friend or loved one may be a suicide risk, ask about it.
He wanted to set aside what he called a myth about not talking about it, saying that “asking about something does not put that idea in another person’s head.”
Frank was accompanied by Open Door specialist Chastity Coble.
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said the district worked with The Open Door as well as the Community Guidance Center, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Alice Paul House on the program that opened with an hour for vendors in the high school lobby.
Manzi introduced Wednesday’s first speaker in the high school auditorium, Joshua Giuliano, outpatient director at Community Guidance Center.
Manzi said many of those in the lobby represented agencies also involved in one form or another with the program.
They also included Family Behavioral Resources, Armstrong Indiana Drug Free Coalition, Hopeful Hearts, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Reality Tours from Blairsville, and Western Pennsylvania Faces and Voices of Recovery.
Also involved was the Indiana Borough Police Department, whose Sgt. Jeff Hoag brought a real star for people to meet — his department’s comfort K-9 Axel.
Giuliano focused among other topics on the latest Pennsylvania Youth Survey as conducted by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
In 2021, 85.2 percent of those surveyed in Indiana County said “I feel safe,” compared to a statewide 82 percent.
However, 21 percent of those surveyed in Indiana County, and 23.2 percent of those surveyed statewide, said “I have been bullied in the last 12 months.”
“I feel sad or depressed,” 31.8 percent of Indiana County people said, compared to 40.1 percent statewide.
“I engage in self harm,” 14.8 percent of Indiana County youth surveyed said, compared to 17.6 percent statewide.
The 2021 survey results went on to ask about suicide:
• In Indiana County, 17.4 percent of those surveyed said they “strongly considered” it, compared to 18.6 percent statewide.
• Some said they planned suicide: 14 percent of those surveyed in Indiana County, 14.7 percent statewide.
• Nine-point-nine percent of those surveyed in Indiana County “attempted suicide,” the survey said. Across Pennsylvania it was 10.9 percent.
• Some needed medical attention afterward, 2.1 percent of those surveyed in Indiana County, 3 percent statewide.
The survey is conducted every two years, asking questions of sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th graders about mental health, substance use, suicide, and other topics.
Guiliano also had figures from the United Way of Indiana County: 20 percent of adolescents have a diagnosable mental health condition, while only half are in treatment.
Guiliano also quoted the United Way as saying suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-24.
He also cited the National Institute on Mental Health, which said the brain continues to develop after it is done growing, into a person’s mid to late 20s, with the brain’s prefrontal cortex the last portion to fully develop.
That was a topic taken up by the next speaker, Mike Krafick, who has been drug-free for 14 years and trains others in how to help people recover from drug addiction.
He provided this statistic from the American Medical Association: Alcoholism has been declared a disease since 1956.
He also provided AMA criteria for a disease, which also can describe addictions: A pattern of symptoms, that is chronic, progressive, but treatable — and subject to relapse.
Quoting “The Science of Addiction Recovery” and providing some of that program’s slides, Krafick said it is a complex question.
“How do alcohol and other drugs work in the brain?” the program asked. “Despite many differences. virtually all substances with the potential for addiction affect dopamine levels in the pleasure/reward pathway of the brain.”
In turn, alcohol and drugs can replace other better ways of achieving dopamine, through food, rest, sexual activity and other means.
Other speakers included Audia Boyles and Whitney Carmichael from Alice Paul House.
“We are completely comprehensive,” said Boyles, executive director of the facility that recently marked its 40th anniversary. “We work with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, Title 18 crimes and juvenile offenders.”
Alice Paul House states as its mission “to promote awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault and victimization in our community through primary prevention and education programs, to assist and empower all victims of crime, and to promote safety to the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
At Monday night’s Indiana Area School District board meeting, Vuckovich said he hoped the discussion started Wednesday will continue.