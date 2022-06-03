Two regional health care networks, based in Butler and Westmoreland counties, have signed a letter of intent to combine their respective organizations into a new health system serving multiple counties across western Pennsylvania.
“We believe strongly that our new partnership will extend our intellectual and financial capital,” said John Sphon, chief executive officer at Excela Health, which is joining forces with Butler Health System.
“We are pleased that this partnership amplifies our ability to provide tertiary care, yet remain physician led and community focused,” said Ken DeFurio, president and CEO at Butler Health System.
Officials of the two systems said the new combination, When finalized, would generate over $1 billion in revenue, employ approximately 7,300 people, and have over 1,000 physicians and practitioners that serve a population of 750,000.
The combination includes Butler, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals, but also respective networks of local centers in Butler, Clarion, Westmoreland, Fayette, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties.
“The new system will provide additional services and better access to those services,” DeFurio said.
“We can enhance access to care, decrease the cost of care and continue to focus on providing improved experiences and outcomes for patients,” Sphon said.
BHS has over 70 outpatient locations, employs 3,000 people and over 270 providers, making it the largest employer in Butler County and the largest healthcare employer in Clarion County.
Excela touts a 578-bed, tertiary-based health system, serving more than 23,000 inpatients, 700,000 outpatients and 100,000 emergency visits annually. With more than 700 physicians and allied health professionals, and 4,300 employees.
Excela’s outreach includes its Saltsburg Family Medicine primary care center along Ninth Street on the outskirts of Saltsburg, and seven different operations under the umbrella of Blairsville Medical Park, along Club Lane and Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township, across the street from Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Chestnut Ridge urgent care center.
BHS facilities include Outpatient Services and a FasterCare urgent care center in Franklin Village Mall, just over two miles from the ACMH Hospital campus in East Franklin Township, and BHS Cardiology along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in White Township.
The two CEOs said more specific details of the new entity will be agreed upon and move forward through mutual agreements as definitive documents are completed, a process that could take through the end of this year.
“We are declining to elaborate on the issue beyond what we portrayed in the news release,” said Excela Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tom Chakurda.
“It is far too preliminary to comment on specific services, but we are and we remain committed to community care,” said BHS spokesperson Jana Panther. “We do not anticipate disruption to existing services offered by BHS and Excela.”
However, in that news release, Terri Petrick and Tim Morgus, board chairs of Excela and Butler, respectively, jointly hailed their organizations’ mutual enthusiasm regarding “the opportunity to create a new paradigm of care in western Pennsylvania.”