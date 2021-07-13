One month after a Midwestern bank completed a merger with Huntington Bank, an executive of the former TCF Bank has been named chief executive officer of Indiana-based S&T Bancorp Inc., holding company for S&T Bank.
S&T announced Monday that Christopher J. McComish will succeed interim CEO David G. Antolik, effective Aug. 23.
“Following a comprehensive search process that considered internal and external candidates, the board concluded that Chris is the right leader for S&T,” said Christine Toretti, chair of S&T’s board of directors, in a company news release. “We are delighted to welcome an experienced banker like Chris to S&T, and thrilled that he will lead our company in its next era.”
McComish, 56, was senior executive vice president of consumer banking for TCF, a Detroit, Mich.-based institution once known as Twin City Federal when it was based in Minneapolis, Minn.
It in turn became part of Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington on June 9.
“It is a great privilege for me to join S&T as CEO during a time that holds great opportunity for growth,” said McComish, who has more than 30 years of financial service experience, providing executive leadership to consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management businesses.
S&T officials also noted McComish’s “strong track record of driving growth and transformation while enhancing both digital and human customer engagement.”
Antolik was named to the interim role in April, after the retirement of longtime CEO Todd D. Brice. S&T said Antolik will continue as president of the Indiana-based bank and as a member of S&T’s board of directors, positions he has held since January 2019.
“I thank David for his significant contributions during this transition,” Toretti said. “David strengthened the foundation for the continued growth of S&T under Chris’s leadership.”
S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.
McComish said he looked forward “to working closely with David and S&T’s excellent leadership team, board and employees who are all dedicated to delivering for our customers, communities and shareholders.”
Prior to joining TCF in 2018, he served as president and CEO of Scottrade Bank, the banking subsidiary of Scottrade Financial Services Inc.
Previously, he also was head of personal banking and then as chief operating officer for personal and commercial banking at Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank.
McComish began his career with a bachelor’s degree in international economics from Ohio Wesleyan University.
He then joined Charlotte, N.C.-based Wachovia Bank, where he spent more than 20 years in various regional and line-of-business leadership roles. Wachovia became part of Wells Fargo during his tenure there.