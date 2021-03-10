The White Township Planning Commission approved a final minor subdivision Tuesday night for a 1.4-acre sidelot addition from the property of Leo J. Kay II to that of Jacob Fairman along Lutz School Road.
Last month, the commission gave preliminary approval to the first of two phases of a major subdivision on the Kay property, separate from that approved Tuesday night.
The sidelot assignment was the only action taken at this week’s commission meeting.
There also was a brief discussion of other issues.
Assistant township Manager Chris Anderson said there would be a brief discussion with the township board of supervisors at its meeting this afternoon, regarding a dumpster location along Metz Road.
He also said construction was underway on an animal hospital that would be adjacent to the existing Indian Springs Veterinary Clinic.
The two-story, 2,100- square-foot addition was approved by the planning commission at its January meeting.