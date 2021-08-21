Linda Mitchell is moving on ... a few blocks down the road.
The executive director of Downtown Indiana Inc. since January 2018 has accepted a new position as marketing and planning manager at IndiGO, the Indiana County Transit Authority, working from offices in White Township.
On Friday, her last day on the job in the Indiana Borough Community Center, Mitchell said it was a bittersweet decision.
“I really loved my time at Downtown Indiana, but this opportunity came along and I pursued it,” Mitchell said. “I figured, I’m not going to make that many more jumps at my age, so why not go for it.”
Mitchell’s association with DI began in 2016, when she was named assistant director working with David Janusek. She was named executive director after Janusek was released from his duties by DI’s executive committee.
“From our signature events to increasing collaboration with our partners, Linda has been a huge part of Downtown Indiana’s success in the past five years,” DI Board President Chad Martin said. “We thank her for her time and dedication.”
Mitchell came to Downtown Indiana from Adagio Health in Pittsburgh, where she started out as assistant director of communications in 2001 and wound up serving as director of development and communications for nearly two years.
Before that, she was director of public information at Seton Hill College from 1991 to 1999, three years before the Greensburg institution became a university.
At IndiGO, Mitchell will be involved in marketing outreach, as well as an advertising program on the authority’s buses.
“I will still interact with many of the same folks that I’ve come to be accustomed to,” Mitchell said.
One difference is, where she was the only paid employee at DI, she will be working with 50-some paid employees, among others, at the county transit authority.
“(DI) will continue to be a wonderful organization,” Mitchell said. “We have a wonderful group of board members and volunteers. We get a lot done with very little resources. It’s a group worth supporting.”
While Mitchell’s tenure at DI officially ended Friday, Martin said, “she will be working with us to ensure a smooth transition. The board is in the process of finalizing details concerning Downtown Indiana’s operations. Announcements will be made in the coming weeks.”