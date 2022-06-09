Mixed results continue in the latest series of COVID-19 pandemic reports given to the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
In the latest federal Centers for Disease Control guidance for indoor masking, for the period through May 30, Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties have been elevated to the “medium” category, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told commissioners Wednesday morning.
“Counties to our north and east remain in the ‘low’ category and counties to our west are in the ‘high’ category,” Stutzman said. “The CDC’s community (transmission) level represents the need for caution about potential exposure to COVID in indoor settings and represents an increase in hospitalizations.”
In terms of community transmission, the CDC rates all Pennsylvania counties, except Juniata, in the “high” category.
For the period of May 25-31, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 126 cases in Indiana County, or 18 per day.
Also through May 31, there have been two additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the pandemic total for Indiana County to 360.
Through June 5, Indiana County has had a 10 percent decrease in positive cases, while through May 30 there has been a 5.71 percent decrease in testing. On the other hand, Indiana Regional Medical Center has had some increases in its COVID patient census.
No change is reported in the number vaccinated, 48.2 percent of all vaccine-eligible persons in Indiana County, which remains behind Jefferson (51.6), Clearfield (52.7), Cambria (59.4), Westmoreland (61.0) and Armstrong counties (63.5).
Also, Stutzman said, “this past week Indiana Borough’s wastewater monitoring has shown a decreasing presence of COVID virus in their samples for the period of May 29 to June 4.”
That monitoring, one of the benchmarks used to measure the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the Indiana area, is being expanded — again — this time to cover other areas across west-central Pennsylvania.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Roland Francis, Indiana Borough’s assistant wastewater treatment plant superintendent, and Christina Koren, director of Strategic Partnerships in IUP’s Division of University Advancement, met with Johnstown wastewater authority directors on Monday.
“The IUP/Indiana Borough/IRMC wastewater research collaboration will now include testing samples from Johnstown,” the IUP spokeswoman said, echoing remarks made Tuesday night at the Indiana Borough Council meeting by IUP’s non-voting representative on council, Jennifer Dunsmore.
The expansion assists with the research work at the university.
“Johnstown is the third collection site for the research work,” Fryling said. “Back in April 2022, the team met with Punxsutawney Borough and agreed to include samples from their borough water authority.”
The IUP spokeswoman added that the project designs and implements a sustainable model for the monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (the COVID-19 virus) and other disease markers in wastewater such as opioids, the comparative analysis of wastewater and patient clinical data to inform public-health decision-making, the training of next generation medical providers and clinical laboratory technicians, and the advancement of research to improve public health in rural western Pennsylvania.
Weekly testing results still can be found on the borough’s indianaboro.com website.
Francis is a pioneer in wastewater epidemiology during the pandemic, as he oversaw the borough’s connection in April 2020 as one of approximately 360 entities partnering with Biobot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
IUP began meeting with Francis and other borough officials, providing laboratory expertise and equipment for future testing.
In October 2021, IRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff said the Indiana project provides information for trending of COVID-19 cases in the borough and White Township, and informs IRMC on what to expect as far as Emergency Department and inpatient volumes are concerned.
The original tie with Biobot was followed by a memorandum of understanding, which brought in the Allegheny County Health Department and Carnegie Mellon University.
The flu season continues, with the “A” type still predominant, but both “A” and “B” types being diagnosed among those tested for the flu in Indiana County. Stutzman said there have been 599 confirmed cases.