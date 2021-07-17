SALTSBURG — What had been the once-a-month Saltsburg Farmers Market down at the Canal Park is expanding.
“The Farmers Market will be held twice during of the months of August and September,” posted borough Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko, administrator of the market’s Facebook page. “Dates are Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 and 16, as well as Oct. 7.”
It is a mark of what organizers tout as an achievement in what is the first year for the farmers’ market in the borough along the Kiskiminetas River.
The markets are conducted from 4 to 7 p.m., and anyone who wants to participate can email salt@comcast.net or mail the borough office at 320 Point St., Saltsburg, PA 15681. To a growing list of vendors as well as those who visit the market, borough Councilman Terry Cumberledge posted, “You are what makes this successful and we are so grateful.”
Cumberledge and his wife, Mayor Karen Cumberledge, are among those vendors, offering a wide variety of breads.
Organizers also have offered general guidelines for those wanting to be part of the farmers’ market. Local resident Krystin Kelly previously shared a link to those guidelines as offered on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s www.agriculture.pa.gov website.