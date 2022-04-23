Indiana County and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are among the beneficiaries of the latest round of state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants, as announced Friday by state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and various state House members in his 41st Senatorial District.
Grants totaling $3 million have been awarded to the Indiana County Development Corporation for economic development projects within the county, including $2.5 million for a collaborative effort between the ICDC, the Indiana County Commissioners and targeted municipalities in county Multi-Municipal Economic Development projects.
“The funding awarded today will open new opportunities throughout Indiana County to bring economic and community development to the region, and I am confident we will see tangible results in the near future,” Pittman said.
Those projects will include, in Phase I, the Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park in White Township; Phase II will be in Burrell Township at the Corporate Campus Business Park; and, in Phase III, the 119 Business Park in Center Township.
Separately, the 119 Business Park also received a $500,000 RACP grant to make additional improvements to get it ready for future development.
Also, $1 million was announced for the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, according to Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
“This will help create the airport’s future growth, expand services and opportunities and strengthen Indiana County’s business and economic potential,” Struzzi said.
It coincides with efforts by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, to get $750,000 in a federal Community Project grant for construction of a new hangar at the county airport in White Township.
North of the Jefferson County line, an additional $1 million grant was awarded to IUP for its Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney, according to Pittman and state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
That’s on top of previous state and federal grants received toward a project to replace a 32-year-old learning facility, including $500,000 obtained by Thompson from that same federal Community Project funding.
Oddly enough, reapportionment casts a shadow in different ways on these announcements.
Thompson will no longer represent White Township, where the Stewart airport is located, under a remapping of congressional districts overseen by the state Supreme Court earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Punxsutawney and other municipalities in the southern tier of Jefferson County are being moved from the 25th Senatorial District represented by Sen. Cris Dush, R-Clinton County, to the 41st Senatorial District represented by Pittman.
Elsewhere:
• Pittman and state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, announced a $1.5 million grant to the Armstrong Conservation District for a new Armsdale Center for Agriculture and Conservation, along with supporting infrastructure, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County. The center’s property also will host a new facility for Armstrong’s only animal shelter, Orphans of the Storm.
• The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania received a $1 million grant for speculative office development within the RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park, formerly known as Northpointe Industrial Park, in South Buffalo Township.
Pittman and Major said that money follows a $1 million RACP grant awarded last year to the Armstrong County Industrial Development Council for acquisition of additional acreage and extension of utilities to support an expansion of the industrial park across the State Route 28 interchange corridor.
• Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), announced the award of $2.5 million in RACP funds to Adelphoi to construct an enhanced supervision facility on the main campus in Unity Township, near Latrobe.