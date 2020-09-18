The Indiana County NAACP has been approved to be a certifying organization by the Corporation for National and Volunteer Community Service and Point of Light Foundation for awarding the Presidential Volunteer Service Award to those who complete a minimum number of “unpaid acts of volunteer service that benefit others” from a qualifying organization during the last 12 months (September 2019 to September 2020).
Five groups of awards can be presented for four types: bronze, silver, gold and lifetime achievement. The America award is not available at this time.
The criteria is as follows: children, ages 5 to 10, minimum of 26 earned hours; teenagers, ages 11 to 15, minimum of 50 earned hours; young adults, ages 16 to 25, minimum of 100 earned hours; adults, ages 26 and older, minimum of 100 earned hours; and families and groups, minimum of 200 earned hours. Each group member must have completed at least 25 hours of service.
An application is required. To be considered for this award, apply by Oct. 14 to Indiana County NAACP, P.O. Box 7, Indiana, PA 15701. For an application or more information, email the NAACP at www.indiana.county. naacp@gmail.com.
The first PVSA awards will be presented at the NAACP’s 34th annual and first ever virtual Freedom Fund Banquet on Nov. 14.