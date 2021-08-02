National Night Out, an annual campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer, more caring places to live, returns to downtown Indiana Tuesday night.
The Indiana Borough Police Department said a community event in conjunction with National Night Out will take place Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in IRMC Park in the heart of downtown Indiana.
It will be free of charge and all are welcome to attend.
IBPD said it is being joined by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department, Indiana County Sheriff’s Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana Fire Association, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana County District Attorney’s office, Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, the Army National Guard and many others to make this another memorable event.
There also are other friends cited by the police department in its flier announcing Tuesday’s event, including the Community Guidance Center, local mobile crisis units, the state parole system, AT&T and Insomnia Cookies.
In 2019, the borough had its first NNO, joining more than 16,500 other communities in the United States, its territories and its military bases.
A second NNO did not take place last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, however, the Indiana Borough Police said, families will be treated to emergency vehicle tours and demonstrations along with friendly conversations.
Indiana is one of 181 communities across Pennsylvania holding NNO events Tuesday, down from 248 in 2019.
According to NNO’s website, nearby communities involved include Butler, Clearfield and Latrobe. Westmoreland County officials also are touting an event Tuesday night in Northmoreland Park near Apollo.