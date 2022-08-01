NightOut4.jpg

Patrolman Hunter Scherf, of the Indiana Borough Police Department, visited with Dylan Thomas and his mother Angel Thomas, of Indiana, at the 2021 National Night Out event at IRMC Park in Indiana. National Night Out is an annual campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

 CEREESE BLOSE/Gazette file photo

Indiana, Blairsville, Punxsutawney and some communities along the Kiskiminetas River are preparing for National Night Out.

It happens Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Blairsville and Indiana.