Indiana, Blairsville, Punxsutawney and some communities along the Kiskiminetas River are preparing for National Night Out.
It happens Tuesday in Punxsutawney, Blairsville and Indiana.
“We will have many partners giving emergency vehicle tours, a kids area, music, et cetera,” Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said. “I would love for our whole community to attend.”
Indiana officials said K-9 comfort dog Axel “is already on his way home from a Disney vacation to prepare for the occasion,” from 5 to 7 p.m. in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
The “Blairsville Borough Police and Friends” will have emergency vehicle tours, meet-and-greet with local first responders, DJ Keith Davis, B&J Entertainment Bounce Houses, face painting and Kona Ice.
Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department is selling food and Tri-Star Motors is sponsoring Blairsville’s event.
Other “friends” include Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana County District Attorney’s office, Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, American Red Cross, Special Medical Response Team, First Net-AT&T, Blairsville Parks and Recreation and Blairsville Police Chaplain Corp.
“Here in the 66th District, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department will also be hosting their annual National Night Out event on Aug. 2, in Barclay Square, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said.
It happens Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Pavilion 8 of Northmoreland Park for residents of four school districts and multiple municipalities from Murrysville to North Apollo and Leechburg to Penn Township (Westmoreland County).
As is the case elsewhere, music, food and activities will be featured — something to be found, mostly on Tuesday, involving 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities, including nearly 200 in Pennsylvania.
Those communities include in nearby areas Butler, Curwensville, Duncansville, Ligonier, Monroeville and Uniontown.
And that’s a far cry from the first National Night Out involving 2.5 million neighbors in 400 communities.
“It began in 1984 as an evening spent outside of the home doing something fun and has evolved into a chance for communities to bring together neighbors and members of local law enforcement,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Northmoreland Park’s event isn’t totally unique. Pleasant Hills in Allegheny County traditionally held its night out a week before others, doing so this year on July 26.
As noted by Indiana Borough officials on their website, “it promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe, more caring places to live.”