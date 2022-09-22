The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will waive day-use fees typically charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in recognition of National Public Lands Day on Saturday.
Locally, that includes Crooked Creek Lake, 114 Park Main Road, Ford City (Manor Township), at 9:30 a.m., and Loyalhanna Lake, 440 Loyalhanna Dam road, Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), from 9 a.m. to noon.
The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters.
Other agencies and partners that manage recreation areas located on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to comply with this waiver of day-use fees in the areas they operate.
Those wishing more information can call Crooked Creek Lake at (724) 763-3161, or Loyalhanna Lake at (724) 639-9013.
Thousands of volunteers are expected to support the more than 60 USACE projects participating in this year’s National Public Lands Day, the largest annual volunteer hands-on restoration activity of its kind.
Last year 4,100 volunteers served 17,000 hours on USACE-managed lands, removing 47,300 pounds of trash, cleaning 434 miles of roadways and shoreline, maintaining 60 miles of trails, improving 503 acres of habitat, and engaging 141 partner organizations.
Volunteers participating in one of USACE’s NPLD in-person activities will be issued a fee-free coupon if the volunteer site participates in the coupon program. Volunteers should check with their local USACE project for more information.
The fee-free coupon is valid for one year from the date of issuance.
The coupon holder may also use it for one day of entrance or day-use fees at any participating federal agency’s park, forest or recreation area that charges either of these fees.