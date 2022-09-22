The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will waive day-use fees typically charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in recognition of National Public Lands Day on Saturday.

Locally, that includes Crooked Creek Lake, 114 Park Main Road, Ford City (Manor Township), at 9:30 a.m., and Loyalhanna Lake, 440 Loyalhanna Dam road, Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), from 9 a.m. to noon.

