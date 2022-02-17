Recent events in Allegheny County have shone a spotlight on bridges across the Keystone State, including those in and around District 10 of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, based in White Township.
District 10 includes Armstrong, Indiana, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties, where highway and railroad bridges are maintained by PennDOT as well as local municipalities.
“Every bridge must be inspected at least once every two years,” said Tina Gibbs, District 10 community relations coordinator.
In Indiana County, PennDOT rates 120 state-maintained bridges as being in good condition, 220 in fair condition and 85 in poor condition. Among locally maintained bridges, 24 are considered to be in good condition, 46 in fair condition and nine in poor condition.
One of those state-maintained bridges rated as poor is the Two Lick span carrying U.S. Route 119 over Two Lick Creek in Center Township. The span built in 1960 carries an estimated 17,230 vehicles on average each day.
According to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s Transportation Improvement Plan, it is slated for rehabilitation later in this decade, with estimated costs of $513,000 in 2024 and $2 million between 2029 and 2032.
The Two Lick span is one of four U.S. Route 119 spans to get that rating. Others are Gaibleton Number 1 over Crooked Creek and Gaibleton Number 2 over Pine Run in Rayne Township and the Satterlee bridge over Little Mahoning Creek in East Mahoning Township.
Another bridge that gets heavy use is on state Route 2002 in Blairsville, carrying 6,775 vehicles per day over a Norfolk Southern freight train track.
Also on that list are the Walker Run Number 1 bridge carrying Route 56 over Walker Run in Armstrong Township; Creekside Number 1 bridge carrying Route 110 over Crooked Creek in Creekside; one North Mahoning Township and three South Mahoning Township spans carrying Route 210; one bridge in Blairsville and one in Blacklick Township carrying Route 217; the Ramsey Run Route 259 bridge in West Wheatfield Township; and other spans for routes 286, 403, 553, 580 and 954, as well as others on rural state routes in multiple townships across the county.
“Some bridges, such as those with weight restrictions, are inspected once a year or more frequently if a bridge is in poor condition,” Gibbs went on. “Following the inspection, structural engineers confirm the assigned condition rating, perform a load rating analysis to determine the load (or weight) capacity of the bridge, compare results to previous studies to determine if the capacity has changed, and determine what other actions must be taken.”
Gibbs said that can lead to either immediate repairs to the bridge, temporary actions (for example, shoring the weakened sections, restricting traffic from critical areas, or posting a weight restriction) to keep the bridge open until repairs can be made, or closing the bridge until repairs can be made.
Among bridges in line for repairs or replacement is the Yellow Creek Number 2 bridge in White Township, at an estimated cost of $1.42 million, according to SWC’s TIP. It carries Route 954 and affects areas in Brush Creek, Center and White townships.
The U.S. Route 422 bridge over Two Lick Creek in White Township is estimated to cost $350,000, with an estimated date for bids of Dec. 15 of this year. Another bridge over Two Lick Creek for state Route 3016 (Jacksonville Road) in Center Township and Homer City may go to bids this spring and would have a $1.839 million estimated price tag.
Another Route 422 span, the Mentch Bridge in Cherryhill Township, is to be replaced with a cost estimated over the next four years of $2.717 million.
The Claypoole Heights Bridge carrying West Pike Road over a tributary to McCarthy Run in White Township has an estimated cost of more than $2.5 million over the next four years.
Straight Run Bridge Number 2 carrying state Route 1046 (Canoe Ridge Road) over Straight Run in Banks Township has a $1.135 million estimate in the construction season beginning later this year.
Other bridges on the TIP list for Indiana County include state Route 3007 over Marshall Run Number 1 in Conemaugh Township, $1.722 million over the next three years.
Elsewhere in District 10:
• In Armstrong County, PennDOT rates 94 state-maintained bridges as being in good condition, 230 in fair condition, and 43 in poor condition. Among locally maintained bridges, 27 are considered to be in good condition, 33 in fair condition and nine in poor condition.
• In Butler County, PennDOT rates 127 state-maintained bridges as being in good condition, 191 in fair condition, and 37 in poor condition. Among locally maintained bridges, 21 are considered to be in good condition, 92 in fair condition and 31 in poor condition.
• In Clarion County, PennDOT rates 54 state-maintained bridges as being in good condition, 147 in fair condition, and seven in poor condition. Among locally maintained bridges, 16 are considered to be in good condition, 22 in fair condition and 11 in poor condition.
• In Jefferson County, PennDOT rates 58 state-maintained bridges as being in good condition, 190 in fair condition, and 15 in poor condition. Among locally maintained bridges, 22 are considered to be in good condition, 15 in fair condition and eight in poor condition.
South of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers, Westmoreland County is part of PennDOT District 12, based in Uniontown.
In Westmoreland, PennDOT rates 239 state-maintained bridges as being in good condition, 416 in fair condition, and 78 in poor condition. Among locally maintained bridges, 44 are considered to be in good condition, 66 in fair condition and 65 in poor condition.
Westmoreland state-maintained bridges in poor condition include spans carrying Route 30 over a branch of Loyalhanna Creek in Unity Township, Route 217 over McGee Run in Derry Borough, Route 286 over a branch of Wolford Run in Bell Township, Route 711 over a branch of Tubmill Creek in Fairfield Township; Route 982 in two locations over a branch of Stony Run, Route 1014 over McGee Run and Route 1020 over a branch of Saxman Run, all in Derry Township; and Route 1060 at Salina, over the Kiski River between Bell and Kiskiminetas townships.
Westmoreland locally maintained bridges in poor condition include three over McGee Run in Derry Township, along Pittsburgh Street, Seger Road and at Gray Station; as well as a bridge carrying Ten School Road over Spruce Run and a Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge carrying Mill Street, also in Derry Township.
”District 12 has made considerable progress in improving bridge conditions over the last several years,” said that district’s Acting Safety Press Officer Melissa R. Maczko. “In 2009, nearly one of three bridges were in poor condition (across four counties, also including Fayette, Washington and Greene). The district was able to reduce that to 12 percent (roughly one of eight) bridges in poor condition. This took considerable funding and effort for our Design and Construction Units to deliver many projects, as well as for our County Maintenance organizations to replace, rehab, and repair many structures.”
As is the case in District 10 or elsewhere in the state, Maczko said each bridge is evaluated based on condition, as well as risk assessment factors such as traffic volumes, structure type, conditions as well as other assessment factors.
From all that, she said, a determination is made as to whether the bridge life can be extended through preservation or rehabilitation, or if replacement is the only option. There is inadequate funding to replace every poor bridge. Therefore, decisions are made with safety as the first priority.