KENWOOD — Negotiations continue between Penns Manor Area School District and the Penns Manor Education Association, as teachers continue to work more than three months after their last contract expired.
“We have been meeting with the teachers’ association on a regular basis,” Penns Manor School Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode said after Wednesday’s board meeting, and prior to an executive session where the negotiations were a topic for Solicitor Ronald Saffron.
Eckenrode said the two sides will meet again next Wednesday. Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said talks have been moving along.
So has the school year now well into its first quarter. For instance, weather permitting, Penns Manor Elementary School students will have their Halloween parade on Oct. 28 from 9:25 to 10:25 a.m.
And PMEA’s first two students of the month were recognized by the board Wednesday night, Ashton Courvina for September and Morgan Hill for October.
A light agenda faced the board of directors in a meeting lasting just over 20 minutes. Board Treasurer Debora Tate and School Director Wendy WIlliams were excused, while School Director John Hardesty Sr. participated by telephone.
During that time, the board hired:
• James Klyap as a long-term substitute high school social studies teacher and Rebecca Hudak as a long-term substitute elementary teacher, each at a rate of $135 per day for no more than 90 days.
• For Tri-County Transportation these drivers and substitutes: Wendy Lute, Patti Keener, Toni Lowman and Roy Rogers.
• Erica Lauer as mentor for the recently-hired English Language Arts teacher as per the district’s Induction Program. In lieu of compensation Lauer will receive compensatory time off.
• Adam Shearer as elementary school student council advisor at the initial annual salary of $627.65.
• Kayla Kavelek as assistant cheerleading coach at an initial salary of $2,441.06.
• Richard Cooper as an assistant junior high school basketball coach at a salary of $3,051.33.
Shearer, Kavelek and Cooper all were hired “per the expired collective bargaining agreement” between the district and PMEA.
• Tenure for Emilie Stewart as a professional employee.
• Participation in the Indiana County Career and Technology Center’s Local Advisory Committee for Career and Technical Education as required by the Pennsylvania State Board of Education.
• Substitutes Skyler Branton as a teacher and Tiffany Windsor for the support staff.
• Lydia Miller as a guest teacher pending certification by ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
Also, the board authorized Board Secretary Nicole Peterson to cast the board’s votes for this slate for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and PSBA Insurance Trust:
• President-elect Michael Gosser.
• Vice President Allison Mathis.
• Trust representatives Kathy K. Swope and Roberta M. Marcus.
• Tracy Long and Steve Skrocki to the PSBA Forum Steering Committee.
Also Wednesday, Johnston said the annual Veterans’ Day program once again will be conducted virtually, saying the district is “still being cautious” about COVID-19.
The superintendent said attendance for the virtual program was down last year. He said the district will advertise a link for viewing the 1:05 p.m. program Nov. 10.
The meal offered to veterans as part of the program still will be available, for pickup in the high school circle for those who aren’t signed up to receive them at the Clymer American Legion or the Senior Center there.
Johnston said those interested can contact his secretary Julie Miller at (724) 254-2666 extension 4950.