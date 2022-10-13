Penns-Manor-School-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — Negotiations continue between Penns Manor Area School District and the Penns Manor Education Association, as teachers continue to work more than three months after their last contract expired.

“We have been meeting with the teachers’ association on a regular basis,” Penns Manor School Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode said after Wednesday’s board meeting, and prior to an executive session where the negotiations were a topic for Solicitor Ronald Saffron.