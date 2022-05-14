To mark her 158th birthday on May 5, a lifelike figure of Armstrong County native Nellie Bly was dedicated in the Airside Terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport.
During her lifetime, the Apollo native and one-time Indiana Normal School (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) student traveled around the world in 72 days.
But because of the pandemic, Allegheny County Airport Authority officials said, her likeness needed more than two years to go about 18 miles, from the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh to the airport west of the city.
Nellie Bly joins figures of George Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris in the Airside Terminal.