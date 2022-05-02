The board of directors of Primary Health Network said its chief medical officer, Dr. George C. Garrow, has been appointed as its new chief executive officer.
PHN is one of the largest community health centers in Pennsylvania and the nation, providing access to both primary and specialty care services across 50 sites throughout 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio.
Locally, that includes Indiana Dental Center at 590 Indian Springs Road in White Township and Jacksonville Family Medicine Center at 29 Saltsburg Road in Clarksburg.
Garrow was chosen in an extensive search involving dozens of external and internal applicants. He will assume the role June 1.
He succeeds Thomas Burich, who served for the past two years as PHN’s acting CEO.