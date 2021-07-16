Seventeen months after local gun rights advocates first pressed their case to have Indiana County declared a Second Amendment sanctuary, a revised version of their proposed ordinance was presented Wednesday to the county’s board of commissioners.
As presented by Deborah J. Shreckengost, of Blairsville, and other supporters, the ordinance reads in part that “the right to keep and bear arms is a pre-existing, individual right that shall not be infringed; and all local, state, and federal acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations in violation of the Second Amendment are void.”
It says “local governments have the legal authority and duty to refuse to cooperate with state and federal firearm laws that violate those rights and to proclaim a Second Amendment Sanctuary for law-abiding citizens in their cities and counties.”
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said he and his colleagues were still waiting for a recommendation about the wording of the ordinance proposed in February 2020, from District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., Sheriff Robert E. Fyock and county Solicitor Matthew Budash.
Several speakers expressed their recommendation about the new ordinance.
Supporter Chris Forsha, of Burrell Township, said “the Second Amendment is not good enough anymore.” He said gun owners and the public “just about need an attorney” despite guarantees in the Bill of Rights that amended the United States Constitution, and Articles VIII and XIII of Pennsylvania’s Declaration of Rights, the state’s original constitution.
“There are hundreds if not thousands of attempts to erase that right,” said Melanie Daum, of Pine Township, who represented the Indiana County-Cambria County chapter of Free PA, an organization claiming 15,000 members.
Dr. Val W. Finnell, of York, state director of Gun Owners of America, said the proposal was revised over concerns some sheriffs have expressed about the ordinance presented in February 2020 in Indiana County and taken to other counties across the commonwealth.
That presentation led to passage of a resolution by the board of commissioners on April 8, 2020, that affirms the Second Amendment as well as provisions in the state constitution that grant citizens the right “to bear arms in defense of themselves and the state.”
It passed 2-0 with Keith and Commissioner Robin Gorman voting yes and Commissioner Sherene Hess abstaining.
Hess inferred that the resolution was redundant, citing her taking an oath of office that included defending the U.S. Constitution as well as the right to bear arms enshrined in that document.
However, Daum said, “a resolution doesn’t have teeth.”
Finnell expressed concern that “we’re going to get a lot of gun control laws down the pike, via executive fiat,” including executive orders signed by President Biden on April 8 that tightened regulations on homemade firearms, subjected certain pistols with stabilizing braces to the National Firearms Act of 1934, and authorized the Department of Justice to draft a model “red flag” law aimed at confiscating firearms of anyone deemed a danger to themselves and others.
The president also called on April 8 for an investment in violence reduction programs and annual reports from the DOJ on illegal trafficking in firearms and nominated former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent David Chipman to serve as director of BATFE, a nomination now before the Senate.
Opponents of that nomination include U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh County, who said Thursday that “meaningful progress on gun safety will only be possible when members of Congress and the executive branch drop the politics and hyperbole and focus on the possible.”
Toomey added, “while I respect David Chipman’s nearly 25 years of experience as an ATF agent, I fear that his subsequent vocal support for policies that limit the rights of law-abiding gun owners and his past criticisms of those in the firearm industry would compromise his ability to carry out ATF’s mission effectively.”
As submitted by Shreckengost and her fellow supporters, the ordinance does include exceptions:
• “Protections provided to citizens by this ordinance do not apply to persons who are prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law or permanently prohibited from possessing firearms under the laws of this Commonwealth pursuant to conviction in a criminal court.”
• “This ordinance is not intended to prohibit or affect in any way the prosecution of any crime for which the use of, or possession of, a firearm is an aggregating factor or enhancement to an otherwise independent crime.”
• “This ordinance does not permit or otherwise allow the possession of firearms in locations where possession of firearms is prohibited under federal law or the laws of this Commonwealth.”
• “This ordinance does not prohibit individuals in Indiana County from voluntarily participating in assisting in permitting, licensing, registration, or other processing of applications for a License to Carry Firearms, a PICS check, or other firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition licensing or registration processes that may be required by law.”
SanctuaryCounties.com, “a website dedicated to the law-abiding, Constitution loving citizens who refuse to simply give up their Second Amendment rights,” lists 1,188 sanctuary counties in 40 states as of March 1, including those with ordinances and resolutions.
Indiana County is included because of its resolution.
Other Pennsylvania counties on the SanctuaryCounties list as of March 1 are Bradford, Cambria, Greene, Huntingdon, Montour and Union.