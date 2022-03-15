Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday to hire two new coaches.
Bradley Wright, an Indiana resident who works in another school district, will be the new head varsity football coach at a salary of $11,292 a year.
Allison Ball was named new head varsity volleyball coach at a salary of $6,128.
Neither are employees in the district.
At its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the school board also authorized the posting of after-school literacy and math tutors.
It accepted with regret the resignation of custodian Gary Shearer, and authorized posting that position as well.
And at the recommendation of the board’s Academic/Extracurricular Committee, the board authorized the posting for jobs for a certified school nurse, up to five elementary teachers, three special education teachers, a long-term substitute teacher for English as a Second Language and up to four paraeducators.
The board also approved an agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania for literary graduate assistants for 2022-23, authorizing the hiring of up to four graduate assistants for no more than $110,000.
The board also accepted two donations from the local business community.
Mark Arbuckle donated $5,000 to the Indiana Area High School Science Club to cover expenses for its upcoming statewide science competitions.
Delaney Subaru donated $3,000 to the teachers of East Pike Elementary School, through the Adopt-A-Classroom program.
The board approved a partnership with the YMCA of Indiana County for a six-week after-school literacy intervention program and to contribute $3,500 of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the program.
The board also is seeking a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the area of mental health and trauma.
The board heard from Indiana Free Library Board President Neal Beer, and named School Director Tamie Blank as the district’s representative on the library board for a three-year term.
School Director Cinda Brode was chosen as alternative representative.
The board authorized Superintendent Michael Vuckovich to ask the Pennsylvania Department of Education to approve a series of Act 80 days for the current school year.
Retroactively, Feb. 18 would be included, along with April 19, a full Act 80 day, and half-days on June 3 this year and June 2 in 2023 to develop curriculum.
The June 3, 2022, Act 80 day would replace a previously-approved Act 80 day on June 2.
In his report Monday, Vuckovich said students are offering an invitation to the next scheduled Academic Parent-Teacher Teams, to be held Wednesday.
Also, tonight, Vuckovich said, the first 200 district students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will get free tickets into the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for the 7 p.m. contest between IUP and California University of Pennsylvania in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional championship.
Tickets will be given out beginning at 6 p.m.