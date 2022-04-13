“Basically, we need traffic.”
In a nutshell, that’s what the CEO of the company that has bought the Indiana Mall wants for a complex where more than half its space is vacant.
“We are going after retailers,” Mike Kohan said Tuesday. “Retailers are our first priority.”
It is not his only priority, however.
According to Ten-X, the company that conducted the auction won by Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y., the mall has 48.9 percent occupancy.
KRIG owns retail complexes throughout the United States, including half a dozen shopping malls in Pennsylvania.
The nearest one is Clearview Mall, 60 miles away in suburban Butler. In the region KRIG also owns Washington Crown Center, 90 miles away in Washington County.
Kohan said his company closed two weeks ago on the nearly $7 million purchase of the 43-year-old Indiana Mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84-acre lot along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
He said he wants “stuff that brings traffic” to the mall, a landmark amid the commercial district extending from downtown Indiana and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus to the Windy Ridge industrial park and interchange of Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) with U.S. Route 422.
Current mall occupants include J.C. Penney (the only surviving original anchor store), Harbor Freight (opened in 2018), Kohl’s (opened in 2019 in much of the former Sears location) and Movie Scoop Theaters.
Kohan said he’d consider call centers as well as medical tenants, but he really wants entertainment venues — in addition to the MovieScoop Cinemas.
He would like “arcades and other entertainment activities” at the mall.
“I am happy to be part of the community,” Kohan said. He wants the community “to give us ideas, to shop in the mall,” as he seeks “to make the mall a destination for everyone.”