SALTSBURG — New Mayor Douglas S. Kull conducted his first duties at Saltsburg Borough Council’s reorganization Monday night.
Kull had been sworn in prior to Monday’s meeting. In turn, he administered the oath of office to three re-elected councilors, Terry Cumberledge, Joseph Penta and John Lombardo, and a newly elected member of council, Abraham Kline.
Kull then accepted the nomination of P.J. Hruska for another term as council president, and Hruska in turn presided over the re-election of Terry Cumberledge as council vice president and the selection of Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko as council president pro tempore. Council then tackled old business, including retention for the next two years of Vince Seyko from Gibson-Thomas Engineering as borough engineer, Wayne Kablack as borough solicitor, Krystin Kelly as borough secretary/treasurer and S&T Bank as the borough’s principal financial institution.
Council also moved to advertise for a five-year garbage contract and to re-advertise for sale a borough property along Salt Street. Also Monday, borough officials announced that Christmas trees can be put out on the curb for pickup. It also was announced that trees that were decorated on the Canal must be removed by today.