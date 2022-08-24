Presbyterian Senior Living, operator of Grace Manor senior rental community in Indiana and St. Andrew’s Village life plan community in White Township, has named Dr. Paul Katz as corporate medical director.
Katz, who has more than 15 years’ experience in geriatrics/post-acute and long-term care medicine, is replacing Dr. Russel Breish, who is retiring from the role.
“As an internist/geriatrician who has devoted my career to the care of older adults through a variety of roles, including chair of the Department of Geriatrics at the College of Medicine, Florida State University, and as president of (the American Medical Directors Association), I am excited at the opportunity to be part of the Presbyterian Senior Living organization,” Katz said. “I look forward to working with all the dedicated medical providers currently serving (Presbyterian Senior Living) residents as we collectively find new and innovative ways to optimize quality.”
Katz also has extensive research and publishing credentials.
“Dr. Katz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in aging services and we are excited to have him join the PSL team,” said PSL Vice President for Clinical Excellence Jessica Sharer. “We look forward to working with him to explore new programs and technology, further enhancing care delivery, ensuring ongoing service excellence and exemplary care throughout our life plan communities.”
PSL is a not-for-profit organization, headquartered in Dillsburg, York County, providing retirement choices, healthcare services and affordable residential living options for people 55 and older for more than 90 years.
PSL serves approximately 6,000 seniors in more than 30 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware. For more information, visit www.presbyter ianseniorliving.org.