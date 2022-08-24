Dr. Paul Katz

Presbyterian Senior Living, operator of Grace Manor senior rental community in Indiana and St. Andrew’s Village life plan community in White Township, has named Dr. Paul Katz as corporate medical director.

Katz, who has more than 15 years’ experience in geriatrics/post-acute and long-term care medicine, is replacing Dr. Russel Breish, who is retiring from the role.