More than six years after the old Coral post office was destroyed by fire, a new post office is being brought to the Center Township village.
A fabricated building has been installed at 525 First S. in Coral, some 400 feet from the 627 First St. location that was destroyed by fire on March 24, 2016.
Regional U.S. Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Lawrence estimated Wednesday that an opening day may occur within 30 days, as utilities must be connected and technology installed.
“Once open, the hours will be 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday,” Lawrence said. “For convenience, the Post Office Box lobby will be open 24/7 for customers.”
The new location first was announced last fall.
“I thank everyone for their patience as this matter was resolved,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R- Howard Township, said on Sept. 28, 2021, “and the United States Postal Service for making this a priority.”
Volunteer firefighter Aaron Liggett, then 19, was arrested on an arson charge. He later pleaded guilty to setting the fire and was sentenced in April 2017 to serve one to eight years in prison.
According to court documents, he now lives in Johnstown. He was paroled in July 2021.