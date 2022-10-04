general iup belltower logo.jpg
Confirming figures reported at the recent Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees meeting, IUP officials said Monday that new student undergraduate enrollment is up by more than 4 percent for fall 2022.

“We are very pleased to see these increases, and other positive trends related to this important work, especially in light of declining numbers of high school graduates in Pennsylvania, and a decline nationally in the college-going rate,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said.