Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a prolonged contract dispute continues toward the end of a third year between Indiana Regional Medical Center and nearly 300 members of the Indiana Registered Nurses Association.
Noting the presence of IRNA and its supporters at a Third Thursday event in downtown Indiana’s IRMC Park, hospital officials expressed disappointment “in the decision of the nurses’ union leadership to stage informational picketing during a community event rather than engage in meaningful dialogue with the hospital and to share the efforts made by IRMC to work with the Union during this difficult time.”
In literature handed out to visitors at the Third Thursday event, the union said, “IRMC has not upheld their obligation to negotiate in good faith with the union and instead notified the union that they are not willing to compromise from their previous offer in 2019.”
In a statement issued Thursday morning, the hospital said it “negotiated with IRNA/PSEA healthcare for nearly eight months before declaring an impasse in negotiations in March 2019.
During that time, and prior to the pandemic, IRNA/PSEA leadership led its members to go out on a strike before hearing the last, best and final offer from IRMC and before allowing its members to vote on IRMC’s contract proposal.”
IRNA is an affiliate of HealthCarePSEA, a part of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
IRMC was referring to a one-day strike by IRNA on Nov. 26, 2018.
It’s not as if the two sides have done no talking at all.
“The average salary for a staff registered nurse is over $32 per hour,” the hospital said. “In January 2021, IRMC offered, and the union accepted a 2 percent wage increase — the same increase that was offered to our non-bargaining employees. In addition, registered nurses were able to receive an additional $12.50 per hour for working additional shifts during the busiest period of the pandemic in our region.”
IRMC has more than 1,000 employees, including the IRNA nurses.
“Since negotiations first started in August 2018, the IRNA/PSEA leadership has never allowed its members the opportunity to vote on any IRMC proposals,” the hospital said. Instead, “after the impasse and implementation declaration, IRNA/PSEA leadership filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against IRMC. Ultimately the regional office of the National Labor Relations Board found that IRMC had negotiated in good faith, had reached a lawful impasse in negotiations, and had lawfully implemented portions of its last, best and final offer. IRNA/PSEA unsuccessfully appealed this decision.”
In the statement handed out Thursday by IRNA members and supporters, the union said IRMC has profited from its loss, something the nurses called unacceptable:
• “They took away our three personal days and now left nurses with only one personal day a year.”
• “They cut our healthcare benefits and we’re stuck paying more out-of-pocket costs for less benefits.”
• “Their lack of organizational leadership has failed our patients.”
• “They create a culture of fear among nurses and show no respect for our work.”
IRMC countered the union by restating a commitment “to providing all employees, represented and non-represented, a highly competitive compensation and benefits package within our financial resources and to create a positive working environment.”
The union countered the hospital by insisting “IRMC needs more nurses. We are running at dangerously low staffing levels, resulting in excessive mandations to work beyond our scheduled shifts. Nurses are overworked and assigned a caseload of patients that exceeds our current staffing guideline capacity.”
For instance:
• “Nurses are assigned to six-plus patients in telemetry and medical units.”
• “Only one nurse’s aide (is assigned) to a floor for 40 patients.” IRNA said that is “not sustainable.”
• “Nurses are forces to take on COVID patients and non-COVID patients in the same shift.”
• “More than 80 nurses have left IRMC in the past two years because conditions are so bad.”
“Hospitals across the nation have been faced with nursing shortages as a result of the pandemic,” IRMC responded. “The shortages appear to be significant in Western Pennsylvania, according to national and regional media reports. IRMC leaders have been actively discussing additional recruitment and retention efforts with the IRNA/PSEA Healthcare union leadership. IRMC leaders have presented ideas and have listened to those brought forth by the Union. We have tried to have a meaningful dialogue and to solve problems together.”
The union concluded that “IRMC built a reputation as an anti-union workplace and one that doesn’t respect its nurses. This discourages talented nurses from applying to pursue a career here. When our nurses suffer, our patients suffer, and we cannot stand for it any longer.”
IRNA called on the public to contact members of the IRMC board.
IRMC said, “while IRNA/PSEA Healthcare leaders are publicly demanding a contract for registered nurses, the Union has not even requested to resume negotiations.
The public-at-large cannot solve the challenges we face, and we hope that IRNA/PSEA Healthcare will recognize this and put more of its efforts into working with IRMC leadership for the benefit of their members, our patients and the community-at-large.”